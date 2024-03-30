WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders rejoices while showing off stellar fishing skills during CFB offseason

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders couldn't stop boasting about his massive catch while fishing in Lake Prime. Posting a reel on Instagram showcasing the fish he caught, "Coach Prime" said:

"Let's get to the point now. Oh Jesus! Do you see how juicy it is. Do you see how thick. It's always been big."

He couldn't stop enjoying the fact that he beat Jennifer Young in fishing. Deion Sanders, who has a $45 million net worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), even mentioned Young in his caption while thanking his staff for keeping the lakes in great shape:

"When I fish in Lake Prime, Time or Willie Knight Lake I go catching Not Fishing. Thank u @isomyoung for keeping these lakes in great shape & thank u LORD for using @jayyo26 as the CHOSEN VESSEL for me to beat the breaks off EVERY TIME we fish.

"Shawn-Dah-Lay-Bow-shah! Now say it fast. #CoachPrime who wants to fish with me this summer. I heard that @kevinrogersfishing may drop by soon. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾1 of my fishing HEROES! 🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣🎣."

Fans flooded the comments section, cheering "Coach Prime." Have a look at some reactions:

As Sanders enjoys his time off, his mind will also be focused on the Big-12 Conference as he's determined to change the fortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2024 CFB season.

When Travis Hunter surprised Deion Sanders with his fishing talent

Deion Sanders' rising star, Travis Hunter, showcased his fishing skills, reeling in a massive catch from Sanders’ Lake Prime.

The Colorado HC is known for his love of fishing. He teased his followers on Instagram about naming his new lake, seeking suggestions from fans as he already boasts two lakes, Lake Prime and Lake Time.

In a thrilling video, Sanders' shock was evident as Hunter proudly displayed their hefty catch, estimated to weigh over 10 pounds.

"Oh my God! Oh my God! Oh, Lord Jesus!" exclaimed Sanders.

However, Deion Sanders believed he could beat his protégée in catching a much bigger fish. Sanders playfully challenged Hunter, indicating a friendly rivalry.

“Really thinks he [Hunter] can beat me fishing. I'm trying to be a good host, but tomorrow, it's on!” stated the buffs’ coach.

Hunter was enjoying the CFB offseason with his then-girlfriend Leanna Lenee (now engaged) at Sanders' farm.

