WATCH: $80M worth Nick Saban and wife Miss Terry announce “first of its kind” Saban Center for kids in Tuscaloosa

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban and his wife Miss Terry have unveiled plans for the groundbreaking Saban Center, a transformative educational facility in Tuscaloosa. Saban’s visionary project aims to revolutionize education for teachers and students.

Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million [as per Celebrity Net Worth], has always been passionate about impacting lives and bringing change in society. With his new venture, the 72-year-old aims to nurture young minds and empower educators. He envisions the Saban Center as a beacon of learning and innovation.

The state-of-the-art campus will integrate education and workforce preparation, housing a children's theatre, a hands-on museum and a STEM hub — all under one roof.

More than just a building, the Saban Center is a bold step toward enhancing educational opportunities in Tuscaloosa and beyond. Since they arrived in 2007, the Sabans have been dedicated to giving back to the community.

Though Coach Saban may have traded his whistle for a philanthropist's hat, his commitment to making a difference remains as solid as ever. Through initiatives like the Saban Center, he continues to shape the future and uplift the lives of those in his community.

Nick Saban and Miss Terry lend hands to construct Habitat for Humanity home

Alabama's iconic coach and his wife Miss Terry once again tapped into their philanthropic spirit by assisting in the construction of the 21st Habitat for Humanity home in Tuscaloosa.

This act of kindness from the Sabans is part of their ongoing commitment to Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa, a cause they patronize following the devastation caused by an EF-4 tornado in 2011.

Through their nonprofit organization, Nick's Kids, the Sabans have been funding Habitat homes, with each house representing milestones for the Alabama football program.

“Nick & Terry basically put us on the map with their patronage. They made other people take a closer look at us and want to partner with us, too. We've built 104 houses with two more nearly done since that tornado, and 21 of those are Nick's Kids houses,” said Ellen Potts [Executive director of Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa].

In April, Coach Saban and Miss Terry donated a property in Tuscaloosa in honor of the 2023 Alabama football team. The foundation shared heartwarming moments from the handover of the "LANK House" to the Chambers family.

