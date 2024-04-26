WATCH: Alabama's Terrion Arnold gives fans sneak peek into icy 2024 NFL Draft outfit ft. $870 worth Louis Vuitton glasses

Alabama Crimson Tide cornerback Terrion Arnold is gearing up for the NFL draft. On Wednesday, he took part in a Play Football clinic alongside Special Olympics Michigan athletes at Corner Ballpark. Arnold had taken a pre-draft visit to the Detroit Lions, and when asked Wednesday if he had been told when he would be picked, he said, "That's classified information."

During an Instagram live, he also gave fans a sneak peek into his NFL draft outfit, which features Louis Vuitton Escape Square Sunglasses, worth $870 per LV website, and a diamond-encrusted necklace with the word "ROSA" embossed on it.

Terrion Arnold and the NFL draft

Terrion Arnold starred for now-retired coach Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide last season and led several statistical categories in the Southeastern Conference, including passes defended (13) and interceptions (five) while breaking up 12 passes.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke glowingly about the cornerback, who has been linked with the Detroit Lions.

“I always pay attention to who Nick Saban’s favorite player is each year when he’s discussing his prospects with teams,” Breer said. “Last year, it was Brian Branch. And he worked out well for the Detroit Lions. This year? It’s Terrion Arnold, who really had to work to become what he is now as perhaps the top corner in this year’s draft.”

Terrion Arnold visited with the Detroit Lions, and according to a report, he was informed that for the franchise to pick him, it would have to trade up to make sure that it snagged him before another team snapped him up.

"When I was there, just as far as going over schemes, being around the coaching staff, they have a very great team developing," he said. "Obviously, they were just on the borderline of making it to the Super Bowl and they’re trying to get back to that.

"I’m feeling great. I just want to stay calm and steady, even-keeled mindset, but I'm ready. Whatever organization selects me, I'm ready to get to work."

Arnold was one of the biggest hits of the NFL draft combine in front of the cameras, where reports indicate that he charmed NFL executives and scouts. The Lions also monitored him keenly during Alabama's Pro Day.

The Detroit Lions hold pick No. 29, and coach Dan Campbell, during a recent appearance on WXYT-FM (97.1), revealed that the franchise is ready to trade its pick for a lower one if the player that it covets has already been picked.

Alabama fans, including Nick Saban's wife, Terry Saban, aka "Miss Terry," who has a close relationship with the charismatic Terrion Arnold, will be crossing their fingers, hoping that the fan-favorite cornerback is picked as high as possible during the draft.