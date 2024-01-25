WATCH: Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders and BF Jacquees spend fun day out at nail shop

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders has been hitting the headlines lately, whether it be to shoutout for brother Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, or for having an online banter with none other than Coach Prime himself.

This time she posted a YouTube video while being in a car with her R&B singer boyfriend, Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, who mostly goes by Jacquees only. Turning her front camera on, Deiondra said,

"Guess where we're going? Today it's more so for me, but definitely for him also"

Wearing a white top with a slate grey overcoat, the 31-year-old revealed,

"Well yeah going to the nail salon as y'all see all my stuff is off, so I definitely need it done."

She then pans the camera towards the 'BUCKHEAD NAIL & TOE SPA' and says,

"This my favorite nail spa in Atlanta because they have hookah"

On the spa part about which package to opt for, Coach Prime's daughter said,

"I'm trying to see which one we're going to get. They have so many. He [Jacquees] needs like the best one. Umm, I normally get this one - the detox one, but I think I might go something else this time."

She then asks Jacquees,

"Do you want a jelly one or a regular one. The jelly is where you put your feet in jelly but it like moisturizes and stuff"

At the end of the video, she finally reveals the nails that she got done. Before entering the spa, she had bright yellow nails, but Deiondra went for a more fairy combo of pink and light blue this time.

"I love my nails," she said.

When Deiondra Sanders introduced Jacquees as her boyfriend

Deion Sanders' daughter rang in Christmas with a star-studded celebration, with friends. Her Instagram snippets revealed a surprise guest. The 31-year-old communications professional introduced her boyfriend to the world through her IG snaps.

Amid photos capturing the festive cheer with close friends, Deiondra Sanders subtly confirmed her relationship with rapper Jacquees. The couple, flaunting matching outfits, left no room for doubt.

