WATCH: Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders shares romantic birthday tribute in a series of love-filled snaps for BF Jacquees

Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is slowly entering a new stage of motherhood alongside her boyfriend, R&B star Jacquees. Deiondra is four months into her pregnancy and she has been enjoying every step towards being a mother.

While continuing to build up excitement for her first child, Deiondra does not forget to show her love and affection for her romantic partner. Recently, during Jacquees' 30th birthday, Coach Prime's daughter took to social media to display her affection for him on his special day.

She shared a short video containing several pictures of her and Jacquees on her Instagram. Deiondra accompanied the post with a heartwarming caption:

"Happy Dirty 30 to my man! Wishing you a year filled with all the love, success and happiness you deserve. I'm so proud of the man you are and the amazing person you're becoming. Here's to another year of adventures together. I love you honey."

Deiondra Sanders recently also made her way to the hospital with Jacquees for her first anatomy scan.

According to her IG post describing her visit, she said:

"18 weeks and 5 days! Our baby is measuring at 10 ounces! The Dr. said the baby is looking great. She even said the arms are measuring LONGER so we may have a tall baby y'all! lol"

Deion Sanders gifts Deiondra Sanders new luxurious flip phone

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach recently gifted Deiondra a customized Moto Razr Flip phone. The phone box was customized with Coach Prime's iconic quote 'You gotta believe'.

Deiondra Sanders expressed the excitement of receiving the gift, which was wrapped in Colorado's gold and white colors, on her IG story with the caption:

"Yaaay thanks Daddy"

For the Deiondra the joy of becoming a parent will be something she will cherish for a lifetime. On the other hand, Deion Sanders might have to take up another responsibility as a grandfather while leading the Buffs to a new journey in the Big 12 this year.

