WATCH: Colorado coach Deion Sanders goes fishing while enjoying his offseason ahead of 2024 Big 12 showdown

Amid the humdrum of coaching and ongoing scrutiny for the mass exodus of 48 players, "Coach Prime" took some time off for fishing. He expressed his exhilaration in a social media post on Instagram:

"You know why I'm smiling? Because I'm happy. You know why I'm smiling? Because I'm at peace."

"You know why I'm smiling? Because I'm full of joy. And I can't believe this hit a spinner bait."

The Colorado Buffaloes coach, on a losing streak in his first year, looks ready to start the run for the championship in 2024. The first year was rather unpromising, due to the repeated failure to hit their target from the 4-8 record.

The Buffaloes' early success with a 3-0 start garnered attention nationwide, though subsequent losses highlighted the team's struggles. Deion Sanders, however, remains optimistic about the upcoming season. He has high expectations for his squad led by his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders wants Colorado to contend for the Big 12 title and a spot in the college football playoff. The Buffaloes bolstered their roster with a more impressive transfer portal haul during the offseason followed by the mass exodus of 48 players.

Deion Sanders addresses player exodus from the CU Buffs program

Amid a significant player departure from the University of Colorado Buffaloes football program, Deion Sanders addressed departing athletes' concerns. A staggering 48 student-athletes had entered the transfer portal, sparking controversy and accusations against Coach Prime.

In response, Sanders defended his coaching methods on 'The Pre Game Network Show,' emphasizing his staff's personalized attention to each player. He described a meticulous approach to observing individual needs.

“I’m sitting in the meeting rooms and I watch the meetings and I watch what goes on," Neon Deion said. "I watch how they’re teaching. I watch how they’re articulating because this kid, you got to yell at him, this kid, you got to whisper to him, this kid, you just got to look at him, this kid, you got to take the time."

Despite efforts to accommodate every athlete, some failed to align with the program's expectations. Sanders accepted responsibility for these departures, acknowledging shortcomings in preparation and investment.

“And prayerfully, we could get to all of them and help them in some facet of life as well as football," Coach Prime said. "Now there are some that you can try all you want man and that’s on us because we messed up okay? Because you ain’t built for us. You may be built for somebody else, but you’re just not built for us."

Before joining the Colorado, Sanders led Jackson State to two back-to-back SWAC titles in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, the Colorado period underwent a setback at the outset, with a 4-3 overall last season and a 1-3 in the Pac-12. So, Sanders has a general coaching score of 31-14 and no bowl wins.

