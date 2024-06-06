WATCH: Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders embraces "soft life of a mountaineer" while waking up as a "beach bum bae"

Deion Sanders' former wife, Pilar Sanders, with whom he shares three children: Shelomi, Shedeur, and Shilo, uploaded a video on Instagram, where she embraced two sides of her personality.

Pilar started out as a model and was featured on the covers of many magazines. That led her to sign with a prestigious model agency, Ford Models. Because of her representation from Ford Models, she gained exposure in the fashion industry. She was also a video vixen, featuring in hits like LL Cool J's song "Doin' It." Additionally, she's also a fitness instructor and trainer and the proprietor of "Pilar 4 Life."

Despite her glamorous career, she has embraced the slow and cozy life cities like Boulder have to offer. That's what the caption of the video she uploaded read:

"Everyday Waking Up As Beach Bum Bae, Tho I'm Still Living The Soft Life Of A Mountaineer."

Here's the video:

Deion Sanders' former wife frequently shares videos and pictures from her adventures in Boulder, where she resides, to stay close to her sons. She shared a long video of the festivities arranged by the residents of Boulder on Memorial Day.

The mother of three sauntered around the street to show numerous stalls and decorations, saying on her stories:

"Happy Memorial Day. This is what they do on holiday. I think it started out at like 6 o'clock in the morning. It is so wild. They have these all the time, whether there's bunch of bikers or runners or climbers, outdoor people. It is completely an outdoor community."

That way, she showed how she enjoyed her life as a mountaineer. But that isn't to say that she never enjoys life as a "beach bae" because she often goes on tropical vacations with Shelomi.

Deion Sanders' ex wife received a glamorous gift from her children on the eve of Mother's Day

Deion Sanders' ex-wife proudly showed off the gift received from Shelomi, Shedeur and Shilo on Mother's Day. They gifted her a Gucci Diana small tote bag in white. She uploaded an Instagram story with the caption:

Deion Sanders' former wife is often seen during Colorado games, where she rocks the team's jersey and supports her sons. As the season kicks off, fans can spot her on the sidelines, cheering for Shilo and Shedeur.