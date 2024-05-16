WATCH: Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders shows off luxurious Gucci bag worth $3,980 received on Mother’s Day

Deion Sanders' former wife, Pilar Sanders, showed off her luxurious handbag, which was gifted to her by her children on the occasion of Mother's Day. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story that showed her Gucci Diana small tote bag that retails for $3,980, as per the official website of the brand.

She captioned the video with:

"When your rarity is recognized and appreciated! I TRULY LOVE MY LOVES"

Pilar Sanders is often seen supporting her sons during their games. She also spends most of her time with her youngest daughter, Shelomi, and shares videos and pictures with her.

Pilar Sanders received wholesome wishes from her children

Deion Sanders' ex-wife has three children with him: Shedeur, Shilo, and Shelomi. While growing up, all three of them stayed by their mother’s side even when the two-time Super Bowl winner and the model-turned-actress were going through a rough divorce.

On Mother’s Day, the star quarterback of the Colorado Buffaloes wished his mother. Shelomi also wrote a heartfelt message for her mother.

Deion Sanders’ oldest children, whom he had with real estate agent Carolyn Chambers, Deiondra and Deion Sanders Jr., also wished their mother.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer enjoys a healthy relationship with his children and other family members, especially his former wife, despite their marriage ending on a rough note.

The family celebrates various festivals and events together. Even on the eve of Mother’s Day, Coach Prime threw a get-together party that was not only attended by his children but also by his mother, Connie Knight.

Coach Prime wrote a special message for his mother, which read:

“Happy REAL Mother's Day and Sadly enough there's a difference. A real mother don't calculate a tab regarding what's she's done for u, she sacrificed for the family, she is the backbone of the family, her look alone stops foolishness, she don't tolerate disrespect, her actions warrants Praise, she don't claim to be always right but she's rarely wrong because her spirit leads her not her thirst for attention.”

The pictures showed the Sanders dressed in white, black, and blue attire, smiling ear to ear on the special day that celebrates the superhero in every person’s life.