WATCH: Deion Sanders facilitates intense swimming pool training session for Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders isn't leaving anything to chance this time. After a humbling 4-8 season in his first year at Boulder, Coach Prime is hell-bent on proving his haters wrong, and he's putting his team through intense training sessions to prepare them for a challenging 2024 college football season.

In an Instagram story uploaded by Coach Prime's eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., Colorado athletes can be seen giving their best while training in the swimming pool. The sides of the swimming pool are occupied by athletes doing pushups and pullups, while some of them are using the gym cycles on the upper deck.

The Colorado Buffaloes have bolstered their roster in the transfer portal, especially strengthening their offensive line to protect star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was sacked 52 times in the 2023 CFB season. The Buffs open their season at Folsom Field on August 30 against the North Dakota State Bison.

Deion Sanders gets his face on Nike sneakers

Coach Prime is back in the sneaker game and making quite a splash. Nike and Coach Prime have teamed up again to bring back the iconic Nike Air DT Max 96. Sanders proudly displayed the special-edition kicks on Instagram, calling them:

"The baddest shoes in the game and I earned my pic in the heel of my shoe game. 🔥🔥"

The shoes feature the classic "torn-up" design, updated with a modern twist. Sanders' photo on the heel is a unique addition he wears as a badge of honor.

"Who else in history got they picture in a shoe?" Sanders quipped in a X tweet.

The limited-edition shoes sport a sleek black-and-white design with eye-catching gold accents, making them a must-have for fans and sneakerheads alike.

The collaboration is a successful reunion between Sanders and Nike, rekindling their partnership from the early 2000s. Set to release on June 14 via Nike SNKRS, the Nike Air DT Max 96 is worth $170.

