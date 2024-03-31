WATCH: Deion Sanders in house to support $800M worth Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's UFL season opener

Former NFL star and Colorado coach Deion Sanders made an appearance at Choctaw Stadium to support Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the season opener of the 2024 United Football League (UFL) season between the Birmingham Stallions and the Arlington Renegades.

Sanders, exuding his trademark Prime Time aura, engaged with on-ground staff while showcasing his stylish attire, complete with gold jewelry and a CU Buffs cap. Have a look:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The UFL is a result of the merger between the XFL and the USFL. $800 million worth Dwayne Johnson (as per Celebrity Net Worth) is a significant figure in the league's ownership group. The inaugural match features the 2023 XFL champion Arlington Renegades facing off against the 2023 USFL champion Birmingham Stallions.

Despite his Hollywood success, Johnson has reconnected with his roots in football, actively involving himself in league operations. His presence at Choctaw Stadium, cheering up the crowd shows his commitment to the UFL; a return to his sporting origins after years in the limelight as an actor.

Also read: WATCH: The Rock gets the crowd going for UFL 2024 Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades opener

Deion Sanders is returning the favor for The Rock's College Gameday surprise

By gracing Choctaw Stadium for the UFL’s season opener, Sanders, in a way, returned the favor for when The Rock made a splash as the guest picker on ESPN's College GameDay.

In September 2023, Johnson showered praise on Coach Prime's revitalization efforts at Colorado. Deion Sanders was then on the seventh sky, buoyed by a 2-0 start to the season after a tough 1-11 campaign in 2022.

The Rock's comments about Sanders' approach at Colorado reflect a deep appreciation for the coach's passion, authenticity and willingness to challenge norms in college football.

“And what that special thing is, is passion mixed with love mixed with disruption mixed with swagger mixed with confidence, but also, there’s an undercurrent here that Coach Prime is doing, is he’s changing the face of college football, and he’s doing it his way,” Johnson said.

“You're going to make me cry, man. The Rock's' trying to make me cry,” replied Coach Prime.

Expand Tweet

In addition to basking in the praise, Sanders seized the opportunity to amplify his recruiting efforts, using The Rock's endorsement as a rallying cry for prospective recruits.

Also read: WATCH: $45M worth Deion Sanders rejoices while showing off stellar fishing skills during CFB offseason