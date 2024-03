WATCH: The Rock gets the crowd going for UFL 2024 Birmingham Stallions vs. Arlington Renegades opener

UFL 2024 has begun, and owner and WWE superstar The Rock opened the premier Spring Football League. That's right, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson amped up the crowd for the UFL opener between the Birmingham Stallions and Arlington Renegades.

The opening game of UFL 2024 is a blockbuster, as the back-to-back USFL champs Birmingham Stallions face off against the reigning XFL champions, the Arlington Renegades.

It's a fitting way to start off the amalgamation of the two biggest Spring Football Leagues in the United States of America.

Here's the video:

UFL 2024 schedule explored

UFL 2024 is the inaugural season of the United Football League. Here's a look at this season's schedule:

Week 1

Saturday, March 30, 2024

Birmingham Stallions @ Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. on FOX

St. Louis Battlehawks @ Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, March 31, 2024

D.C. Defenders @ San Antonio Brahmas, Noon on ESPN

Memphis Showboats @ Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Week 2

Saturday, April 6, 2024

San Antonio Brahmas @ Memphis Showboats, Noon on ESPN

Arlington Renegades @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 8 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Birmingham Stallions @ Michigan Panthers, Noon on ESPN

Houston Roughnecks @ D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. on FOX

Week 3

Saturday, April 13, 2024

D.C. Defenders @ Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Memphis Showboats @ Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, April 14, 2024

Houston Roughnecks @ Michigan Panthers, Noon on ABC

St. Louis Battlehawks @ San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. on ABC

Week 4

Saturday, April 20, 2024

Memphis Showboats @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 12:30 p.m. on ABC

D.C. Defenders @ Birmingham Stallions, 7 p.m. on FOX

Michigan Panthers @ San Antonio Brahmas, 7 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, April 21, 2024

Arlington Renegades @ Houston Roughnecks, 2 p.m. on FS1

Week 5

Saturday, April 27, 2024

San Antonio Brahmas @ Arlington Renegades, 7 p.m. on FOX

Birmingham Stallions @ Houston Roughnecks, 7 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, April 28, 2024

St. Louis Battlehawks @ D.C. Defenders, Noon on ESPN

Michigan Panthers @ Memphis Showboats, 3 p.m. on FOX

Week 6

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Birmingham Stallions @ Memphis Showboats, Noon on ABC

Houston Roughnecks @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 3 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Arlington Renegades @ Michigan Panthers, 1 p.m. on FOX

San Antonio Brahmas @ D.C. Defenders, 4 p.m. on FOX

Week 7

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Memphis Showboats @ Arlington Renegades, 1 p.m. on ESPN

St. Louis Battlehawks @ Birmingham Stallions, 4 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Michigan Panthers @ D.C. Defenders, 12 p.m. on ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas @ Houston Roughnecks, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Week 8

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Memphis Showboats @ Michigan Panthers, 4 p.m. on FOX

Houston Roughnecks @ Birmingham Stallions, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday, May 19, 2024

D.C. Defenders @ St. Louis Battlehawks, Noon on ABC

Arlington Renegades @ San Antonio Brahmas, 4:00 p.m. on FOX

Week 9

Saturday, May 25, 2024

St. Louis Battlehawks @ Arlington Renegades, Noon on ABC

Birmingham Stallions @ San Antonio Brahmas, 3 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, May 26, 2024

D.C. Defenders @ Memphis Showboats, 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Michigan Panthers @ Houston Roughnecks, 2:30 p.m. on FOX

Week 10

Saturday, June 1, 2024

Michigan Panthers @ Birmingham Stallions, Noon on ESPN

San Antonio Brahmas @ St. Louis Battlehawks, 4 p.m. on FOX

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Arlington Renegades @ D.C. Defenders, Noon on ABC

Houston Roughnecks @ Memphis Showboats, 7 p.m. on FOX

Conference Championship Matchups

Saturday, June 8, 2024

X vs. X, 3 p.m. on ABC

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Y vs. Y, To Be Announced on FOX

UFL Championship Game

Sunday, June 16, 2024

X vs. Y, To Be Announced on FOX