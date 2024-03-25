How many football teams are in the UFL? All about United Football League franchises

The inaugural United Football League (UFL) season is set to begin on March 30. The UFL consists of eight teams, all of which were XFL or USFL members before the UFL was founded. The UFL was created as the result of a merger between the two leagues.

Let's examine every team that will participate in the UFC's debut season, the venues they will call home, and the head coaches of each team:

Team 1: Arlington Renegades

Stadium: Choctaw Stadium

HC: Bob Stoops

Team 2: Birmingham Stallions

Stadium: Protective Stadium

HC: Skip Holtz

Team 3: D.C. Defenders

Stadium: Audi Field

HC: Reggie Barlow

Team 4: Houston Roughnecks

Stadium: Rice Stadium

HC: Curtis Johnson

Team 5: Memphis Showboats

Stadium: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

HC: John DeFilippo

Team 6: Michigan Panthers

Stadium: Ford Field

HC: Mike Nolan

Team 7: San Antonio Brahmas

Stadium: The Alamodome

HC: Wade Phillips

Team 8: St. Louis Battlehawks

Stadium: The Dome at America's Center

HC: Anthony Becht

Starting with the March 30 matchup between the Renegades and the Stallions, all these eight teams will play a 10-game regular season that culminates in a championship contest on June 16.

Who owns the UFL?

Five entities are named as UFL "partners": Fox Sports (embodied by CEO Eric Shanks), ESPN (embodied by chairman Jimmy Pitaro), and the three owners of the XFL, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners.

Last spring, the two leagues operated independently, but they later declared their intention to combine.

Vince McMahon formed the XFL, which was later revived in 2020 and had Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson among its owners. However, the organization ran into financial difficulties and had to halt business activities in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Similar to this, the USFL first rose to prominence as a spring football league in the 1980s before going bankrupt after trying to take on the NFL outright in 1986.

The XFL operated a complete 2023 season under the control of Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, despite declaring bankruptcy under McMahon. In 2022, the USFL also made a comeback.

Football fans can now anticipate exciting games and the thrill of professional spring football as the UFL was created through the integration of these two illustrious leagues.