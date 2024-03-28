Where is 2024 UFL Championship game? Everything about United Football League title match

The inaugural UFL tournament is set to commence on Saturday, with the Birmingham Stallions taking on the Arlington Renegades. The competition will feature eight teams who will play 10 regular-season games, before the postseason, and will conclude with the championship game on June 14.

The UFL championship game will be held at The Dome at the America's Center in St. Louis. The stadium is home to the XFL conference team, St. Louis Battlehawks.

The title decider will kick off at 5 p.m. EDT and will broadcast live on FOX.

The Dome at the America's Center was known as the Trans World Dome from 1995 to 2001 and the Edward Jones Dome from 2002 to 2016. The arena can accommodate over 67,000 fans.

When the decision to host the UFL championship at The Dome was made, league president and CEO Ross Brandon said:

"Selecting the championship game location is more than just the stadium, but the community and the fanbase that surrounds it. This is why we are proud to bring our Championship to St. Louis – a city that has loved and embraced spring football from the start.”

The UFL is a merger of the XFL and USFL, to give fans some much-needed spring football action. Here are the eight teams in the league, divided into two conferences:

USFL conference

Birmingham Stallions (Head coach: Skip Holtz)

Houston Roughnecks (Head coach: Curtis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats (Head coach: John DeFilippo)

Michigan Panthers (Head coach: Mike Nolan)

XFL conference

Arlington Renegades (Head coach: Bob Stoops)

D.C. Defenders (Head coach: Reggie Barlow)

San Antonio Brahmas (Head coach: Wade Phillips)

St. Louis Battlehawks (Head coach: Anthony Becht)

A look at the Week 1 schedule of the 2024 UFL season

Here's a look at the fixtures in Week 1 of the 2024 United Football League season, along with the TV channel.

Saturday, March 30: Birmingham Stallions at Arlington Renegades at 1 p.m. ET on FOX

Saturday, March 30: St. Louis Battlehawks at Michigan Panthers at 4 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, March 31: D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sunday, March 31: Memphis Showboats at Houston Roughnecks at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

All UFL games can be live-streamed on Fubo TV.