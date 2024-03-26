Who owns the UFL now? United Football League ownership explored after XFL and USFL merger

The (United Football League) UFL has become the talk of the town among football fans, who are eagerly awaiting the start of the spring league. Ahead of the tournament's inaugural season, fans have also been curious to learn who owns the UFL now that the XFL and USFL joined forces to create the new league.

As per reports, 50% of the league is owned by Fox Sports CEO Eric Shanks. Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Capital Partners, Dany Garcia, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, founders of the XFL, make up the other half of the UFL board.

Shanks spoke to the media a week before the opening game of the UFL:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Both leagues were completely sustainable in their own right, but if you take two successful models and put them together, I think it makes it even stronger.” he said.

The first edition of the UFL will feature four former teams from the XFL and USFL. Here are all the franchises, with their home stadiums and head coaches for the newly-formed league:

USFL conference

Birmingham Stallions, Stadium - Protective Stadium (Head coach: Skip Holtz)

Houston Roughnecks Stadium - Rice Stadium (Head coach: Curtis Johnson)

Memphis Showboats Stadium - Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium (Head coach: John DeFilippo)

Michigan Panthers Stadium - Ford Field (Head coach: Mike Nolan)

XFL conference

Arlington Renegades, Stadium - Choctaw Stadium (Head coach: Bob Stoops)

D.C. Defenders, Stadium - Audi Field (Head coach: Reggie Barlow)

San Antonio Brahmas, Stadium - The Alamodome (Head coach: Wade Phillips)

St. Louis Battlehawks, Stadium - The Dome at America's Center (Head coach: Anthony Becht)

When is the United Football League starting? A look at the schedule for new spring football league

The United Football League will see XFL and USFL teams compete against each other

The first game of the United Football League will see the last XFL champion Arlington Renegades take on the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions on March 30.

All eight teams will play 10 regular-season games each (six in-conference games and four interconference matchups). There will be no bye weeks in the UFL.

The postseason will commence on June 8, while the championship game will be held on June 16.