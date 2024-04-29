WATCH: Deion Sanders' son Shilo Sanders challenges Ryan Garcia to a friendly bout after Colorado's Spring showdown

Coach Deion Sanders' son, safety Shilo Sanders, stirred up excitement after the Colorado spring game on Saturday by challenging professional boxer Ryan Garcia to a friendly bout.

With Garcia's appearance at the event in Boulder, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation and enthusiasm. Following the game, Garcia even paid a visit to Deion Sanders in his office, sporting a Buffaloes uniform.

Soon after that, Shilo Sanders saw an opportunity to test Garcia's skills on a different turf. The encounter between Shilo and Garcia wasn't just a casual meet-and-greet; it quickly turned into a friendly sparring session.

Although it was playful banter, both athletes showed their boxing skills, with Garcia demonstrating his trademark speed and footwork while Shilo held his own in the ring.

Posting the friendly bout on his Instagram, Shilo captioned the post:

"We gotta get you in some cleats with that footwork 😂💪🏽"

It was "Coach Prime" who had invited Garcia to Colorado’s spring game following the boxer's victory against Devin Haney on April 20. After hugging it out with Garcia, Shilo playfully suggested Garcia swap his boxing gloves for football cleats because of his speed.

Not much to work for Deion Sanders at the Colorado Spring Game

The Colorado Spring Game didn't offer much for Coach Prime, mainly due to unfavorable weather conditions. Heavy rain poured down on Folsom Field, making it a challenging environment for players and spectators alike.

Despite this, over 28,000 tickets were sold, showing continued support for the Buffs. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders reflected on the game, acknowledging the difficulties posed by the weather but also expressing satisfaction with the team's performance.

"I feel like we have some things that we have to clean up, but I feel like we're in a way better place mentally and physically than last year," Shedeur said.

Shedeur completed 10 of 14 pass attempts for 166 yards and a touchdown, as the Buffs offense clinched a 29-24 victory. Beyond the contest itself, the spring game served as a recruiting opportunity for Colorado.

The team secured commitments from several talented transfers, including Rashad Amos from Miami (OH), Wyatt Hummel from Villanova and Nikhai Hill-Green from Charlotte.

