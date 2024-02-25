WATCH: Former FSU QB Jordan Travis shares exciting snippets from pool time during CFB offseason

Jordan Travis is enjoying the college football offseason while recovering from a season-ending injury that he sustained in the Week 12 game of the 2023 college football season against the North Alabama Lions.

Nonetheless, Travis is making the most of his leisure time. He shared a snippet while chilling with his friends on Instagram. Have a look:

It was Travis' injury that was quoted as the main reason by the college football playoffs committee for snubbing an undefeated Seminoles team under the able leadership of Mike Norvell from the CFP games.

What's the latest update on Jordan Travis?

Travis is determined to overcome his fibula fracture and is making strides toward his NFL dream. Despite the setback in his college career, the 23-year-old is showing promising signs in his recovery at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas.

While not actively practicing, Travis, in an interview with CFB Insider Chris Vannini, expressed his optimism, stating:

"At this moment, I get to wake up in the morning, so I’m blessed, and I’ll have a smile on my face no matter what."

Further good news came in as Travis received an invitation to the NFL Combine, signaling the potential for evaluations and interviews.

With Travis off crutches and eyeing a mid-April full recovery, the quarterback shared his strategy for the NFL. He is aiming for a balanced approach, which will involve utilizing his legs strategically while maintaining focus on passing skills.

Having met with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Travis emerges as a possible consideration for Coach Mike Tomlin, which could help address the team's uncertain quarterback situation.

