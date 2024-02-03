WATCH: Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's father, Jack, shows up at Michigan baseball practice as Wolverines prepare for new season

Jim Harbaugh's father, Jack Harbaugh, is known for his motivational talks. He has done so on a number of occasions with the Michigan Wolverines and John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens. The national championship-winning assistant coach recently made a special appearance to do it once again, for the Wolverines' baseball team.

In a video shared by Michigan Baseball on X (formerly Twitter), Jack can be seen walking up to the team preparing for the upcoming season, and as always he had a question for them.

Here is the video of the former Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh's dad Jack Harbaugh showing up at the baseball practice:

“I have a question for you. Who has it better than us?” the former football assistant coach can be heard asking the players.

The baseball squad got pumped up and had an echoing response ready for the 84-year-old.

“Nobody,” the team responded.

The Wolverines are getting ready for the new season, which starts in just two weeks. They will be up against Eastern Michigan for their first game in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 16.

Tracy Smith's boys would love to improve on their par 28-28 overall record from last season. Maybe Coach Jack’s hype was all they needed to achieve their objectives for the upcoming baseball season.

Jim Harbaugh's dad Jack Harbaugh hyped up the Baltimore Ravens to a playoff win

Jack Harbaugh influenced, not only the Wolverines college football (and now baseball) team, but also his other son John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens.

When the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs, the 84-year-old made an appearance with the same question for Lamar Jackson and Co.

This got the whole locker room roaring for the subsequent AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens ultimately lost out to the Chiefs a week later, but they would likely remember the adrenaline rush they got from Jack’s words.

Both his sons now head teams in the NFL, with Jim leaving the Wolverines to take over the Los Angeles Chargers. Maybe fans will get to see Jack at SoFi Stadium soon, asking the squad the same question.

