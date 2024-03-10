WATCH: Former Michigan star reveals he’d pick $300 million worth Tom Brady’s football IQ when building a perfect QB

J.J. McCarthy did a fabulous job as a quarterback for Michigan. He led the Wolverines to their first national title in two and a half decades. Now, he is getting ready for the upcoming draft to complete his dream of playing in the NFL.

Recently, McCarthy was asked to build his ultimate quarterback by taking different attributes from all the signal-callers he has watched.

He included another Michigan legend, $300 million worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) Tom Brady for his football IQ. Other than that, some pretty big names went into creating the national champion’s ultimate QB.

Here is the clip of former Michigan Wolverines star J.J. McCarthy building the best quarterback, featuring attributes from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more.

For arm strength, McCarthy went with three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes. He chose Josh Allen for size and Lamar Jackson for speed. He wants the strength of Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre and the toughness of Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow. And as a bonus, he added his own smile to the mix.

Former Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh considered McCarthy the best quarterback in Michigan history. While many fans questioned it, Brady came to his defense, affirming the choice, even before the national championship win.

After J.J. McCarthy, fans give their own versions of ultimate quarterbacks

After J.J. McCarthy devised his ideal quarterback, the college football world responded by creating their own versions of the same. While many took the process seriously and painstakingly assembled the signal caller, others allowed their team biases to take over by selecting only one QB for all attributes.

Here are a few such reactions:

McCarthy has established himself as a top prospect for the 2024 NFL Draft. Critics sometimes call him a system player or a game manager. But he is projected to be a solid first-round pick. It remains to be seen if his selection justify the hype surrounding him.

