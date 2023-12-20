WATCH: Heisman winner Jayden Daniels receives a signed jersey from $50,000,000 worth Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels received an unexpected and generous gift from Memphis Grizzlies basketball star Ja Morant. Following a 25-game suspension, Morant, who boasts a net worth of $50 million, marked his return with historic flair against the New Orleans Pelicans.

He drew cheers from fans and accolades from unexpected quarters. Courtside, LSU quarterback Daniels, himself a Heisman Trophy winner, personally congratulated Morant on his return against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA star, fresh off a game-winning shot and a 34-point performance, described his match-winning performance as the "perfect ending" to an already "perfect day." As a token of appreciation, Morant went the extra mile, gifting Jayden Daniels a signed jersey.

Heisman Winner Jayden Daniels Bids Farewell to LSU and declares for NFL Draft

LSU quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has declared for the NFL draft and has decided to forego participation in the Tigers' upcoming bowl game against Wisconsin.

Daniels, who transferred from Arizona State to the LSU Tigers as a dual-threat QB, couldn’t have done more during his two-year stint with the Tigers. He racked up 3,812 throwing yards, 40 touchdowns, 1,134 running yards, and 10 touchdowns.

In a heartfelt video announcement on social media, Daniels expressed gratitude to the LSU community and fans. He talked about how his time with the Tigers had reignited his love for football.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who made this happen, but all great things must come to an end. I feel better about the state of the program with the quarterback moving forward. No matter what, I promise this will not be the last time y'all see That Kid around, because this is my city and my second home,” said Daniels.

Joe Burrow was the last LSU quarterback to win the Heisman in 2019. Daniels is now following in his footsteps, departing for the big boys' game. As the NFL draft approaches, LSU supporters will eagerly await the next chapter in Jayden Daniels' story.

