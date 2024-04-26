WATCH: Iowa DB Cooper DeJean’s electrifying basketball skills go viral amid 2024 NFL draft fever

Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean's basketball skills have taken the internet by storm amid the frenzy leading up to the 2024 NFL draft. DeJean is expected to be a first-round pick in Detroit on Thursday night, but for now, his mixtape video of playing basketball like a pro is going viral.

While the transition from college to the NFL is unpredictable, DeJean's ability to rock basketball adds a flair to his profile. Have a look at his ability to dunk and jump, showing raw athleticism at a young age.

DeJean's versatility extends beyond football, as he excelled in multiple sports in high school, including track and basketball. In predraft interviews, DeJean suggested he could hold his own against legendary Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark in a one-on-one matchup.

"I think I can," DeJean said. "She'd probably score a few buckets on me, but I think I could pull it off."

As one of Iowa’s best players in the 2023 season, DeJean boasts impressive stats, with 41 tackles, five passes defended and two interceptions. He’s considered as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class which is dominated by offensive talent.

Cooper Dejean set to shine at the 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft spotlight is shining brightly on Iowa cornerback Cooper Dejean. With his exceptional speed, play-making ability and versatility, DeJean is poised to be a first- or early second-round pick in this year's draft class.

As evaluations and comparisons flood in during the draft process, DeJean has drawn parallels to former New York Giants cornerback Jason Sehorn. Both players have a knack for interceptions and a strong defensive presence.

Cooper DeJean impressed everyone at the Iowa pro day, clocking a 4.42 40-yard dash despite recovering from a fractured leg. His strengths lie in his man-coverage and zone-coverage skills as his ability to stay composed in coverage, coupled with his physicality and speed, makes him a tough nut to pass through for receivers.

He’s one of the best run-defending cornerbacks in the class thanks to his proficiency in run defense and tackling. However, DeJean faces challenges, particularly in redirecting in isolated coverage reps.

With only a small percentage of snaps dedicated to true man-coverage, the ability to handle well-versed route runners remains a concern.

