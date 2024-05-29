Watch: LSU-bound Bryce Underwood seemingly takes aim at Michigan's QB development in recruitment decision

LSU commit Bryce Underwood took a subtle swipe at Michigan's quarterback development while explaining his decision to commit to the Tigers. Underwood, the top player in the 2025 class, had the option to stay close to home but chose LSU for its superior QB development history.

During an appearance on Crain & Co., Underwood talked about the importance of choosing a program that excels in developing quarterbacks.

"For Michigan, you don't have the same amount of development as LSU has at the moment. That was a big thing for me." he said.

He then mentioned LSU's latest success with quarterbacks like Jayden Daniels, expressing confidence in his decision. The QB also praised LSU's overall system and talent, mentioning standout players like Malik Nabers and the Tigers' reputation as "wide receiver U."

Here's the full video:

He believes the combination of Brian Kelly's coaching and the high-caliber athletes at LSU will provide the perfect environment for his growth. As he prepares for his final high school season, Underwood is focused on quickening his thought process, aiming to elevate his game to the next level.

5-star LSU commit Bryce Underwood ticking all the right boxes

LSU's 2025 recruiting class is already shaping up to be elite, despite losing receiver Dakorien Moore. The top commit, five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, continues to impress, cementing his position as the No. 1 overall player in his cycle.

The 16-year-old QB from Belleville, Michigan, committed to LSU over his in-state Michigan Wolverines in January. CBS Sports’ David Cobb highlighted hailed Underwood’s resilience despite a stumble in Michigan’s Division-I title game.

The teenager earned 'Alpha Dog' honors in consecutive weeks this offseason. With 120 career touchdown passes, his experience and talent are off the charts in this year’s recruiting class. The Tigers have made it clear that keeping Underwood is their top priority.

247Sports’ Tom Loy discussed the intrigue surrounding Underwood's commitment, with LSU making frequent visits to ensure his loyalty. Despite the loss of Moore, LSU's class remains strong, ranking in the top five nationally. His commitment to LSU is crucial as the team transitions from the Jayden Daniels era.

