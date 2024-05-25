LSU commit Bryce Underwood vs Ohio State commit Tavien St Clair: Who’s the better football player?

The competition for the top quarterback in the nation is fierce between LSU commit Bryce Underwood and Ohio State commit Tavien St Clair. Both quarterbacks showcase exceptional arms and playmaking abilities, with Underwood long established as a top prospect and St Clair rapidly climbing the ranks due to impressive camp performances and a stellar junior season.

Underwood, a top-10 prospect from the outset, solidified his No. 1 spot last November. At 6-foot-3.5 and 210 pounds, Underwood's physicality complements his on-field prowess.

He boasts a remarkable 14-0 record as a starter with Belleville, leading his team to consecutive state titles. As a sophomore, he completed 65% of his passes for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns, adding 642 rushing yards and eight scores.

John Garcia Jr., Rivals’ national recruiting director, notes Underwood's impressive recent showing:

"The LSU commitment was the best in show among quarterbacks headed to Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, TCU, and many other Power Four programs."

On the other hand, Tavien St Clair’s rapid ascent is noteworthy. Initially outside the Top247, he is now the second-rated player in the Class of 2025. St Clair, at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds, had a record-breaking junior season at Bellefontaine High School, throwing for 3,983 yards and 37 touchdowns with a 70.6% completion rate.

His functional mobility and ability to extend plays make him a dual threat, further highlighted by his participation in basketball and baseball. This leap in performance from his sophomore to junior year has narrowed the gap between him and Underwood significantly.

Overall, the Buckeyes' recruiting success extends beyond St Clair, with three commits in the top 10, including CBs Devin Sanchez and Na’eem Offord. For Ohio State, having an in-state quarterback of St Clair’s caliber is unprecedented since Braxton Miller in 2011.

Tavien St Clair's meteoric rise: From four-star to elite 11 finals

Tavien St Clair, recently elevated to the No. 2 overall player and quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports, continues to make waves. St. Clair isn't just highly regarded by 247Sports; he's also one of 20 players invited to the prestigious Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles this summer.

He'll join other elite quarterbacks like USC commit Julian Lewis, Georgia commit Ryan Montgomery, Tennessee commit George MacIntyre, Notre Dame commit Deuce Knight, and Oregon commit Akili Smith Jr.

At the Elite 11 Regional held at Upper Arlington High School in Columbus, St. Clair stood out among a talented group, including 2025 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota East quarterback Jamison Kitna and 2026 Ashland (Ohio) product Nathan Bernhard.

Bucknuts recruiting expert Bill Kurelic praised Tavien St Clair, noting:

"St. Clair just keeps passing the 'look test' more and more every time I see him. I liked St. Clair's footwork a lot and he threw the ball well all day long....he was very accurate overall and when he wasn't right on target he did not miss by much. St. Clair is also very athletic."

Tavien St Clair’s rise in the rankings has been rapid. When he committed to Ohio State last June, he was a four-star prospect, the No. 13 quarterback, and the No. 246 overall player in his class.

Now, he's the second-ranked player and a five-star prospect. The Elite 11 Finals from June 18-20 in LA will provide St. Clair with a prime stage to showcase his talents further.

Considering their impressive stats, achievements, and rapid rise in rankings, who do you think is the better player: Bryce Underwood or Tavien St. Clair?