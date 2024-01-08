WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter has fun time with Washington Huskies crew ahead of National Championship showdown

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s girlfriend, Olivia Carter, is loving Texas as she enjoys her time in Houston before the Huskies' national championship showdown against Michigan on Monday night.

Carter posted a story on Instagram of having drinks with a friend at a Huskies event party. Enjoying the atmosphere, she clinks the drink with her friend, who says:

"Cheers, GO DAWGS!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

In another story, Olivia Carter is vibing to an artist performing an energetic rap onstage.

Expand Tweet

Penix's girlfriend has been accompanying him and the team, extending her support. She was also at the Sugar Bowl against the No. 4 Texas Longhorns, where the Huskies won 37-31.

Both the No. 1 Wolverines and the No. 2 Huskies have remained unbeaten throughout the 2023 season. They now face off at the NRG Stadium on Monday night, with kick-off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The national championship will be broadcast on ESPN.

Also read: Michael Penix Jr.’s GF Olivia Carter hypes Washington QB ahead of National Championship game against Michigan - “Say that then baby”

Olivia Carter consoled Michael Penix Jr. after Heisman loss

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix may have fallen short in the race for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, securing the runner-up spot behind LSU signal-caller Jayden Daniels. However, Penix's girlfriend made sure he felt like a winner.

Carter poured her heart out on social media, expressing love and admiration for Penix despite the outcome. In an Instagram story, Olivia wrote:

“I want to start by saying I love you, Michael. You are so talented, so gracious and so deserving of all that Jesus blessed you with. I am so proud of you. I am proud to be your girlfriend.

“You are truly one of a kind. I’ve never met someone as incredible as you, and I am thankful God led us together. Congratulations on all you have accomplished. Not even close to being done! Go get all you deserve, baby.”

Image via Screenshot

For most of the 2023 college football season, Penix led the Heisman race, navigating through an impressive undefeated season and a Pac-12 title. However, the final honor went to Jayden Daniels of the Tigers, who beat out finalists Michael Penix, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Also read: WATCH: Michael Penix Jr.'s GF Olivia Carter shares special love-filled video with Washington QB