WATCH: Michigan RB Blake Corum kicks off NFL draft prep in style, flaunting Custom Made shades and jackets from Neiman Marcus

Michigan running back Blake Corum is ready to attend the 2024 NFL draft in style and splendor.

Corum partnered with Neiman Marcus to promote its Custom Made program. In the video, he wears and tries out different types of jackets, shoes, sunglasses and other apparel.

“This was definitely a new process for me. … Just looking at all the great clothes, brands that they have to offer. … This was amazing,” Corum said.

Which teams can pick Blake Corum in the 2024 NFL draft?

Blake Corum was one of college football's most talented running backs. That's why many believe he will be the first running back picked in this year’s draft, even though going in the first round seems unlikely.

He'll be valuable on whatever team he plays for. Being a senior running back can give him an edge over other prospects.

According to Sportskeeda’s report, three teams could use Corum.

The first one that can be a perfect fit is the Carolina Panthers because the team needs a reliable backup for Chuba Hubbard. Despite the presence of Miles Sanders, there is a possibility that the team can cut or trade Sanders. If that's the case, Corum could be a big help.

The next team that can pick Blake Corum could be the Buffalo Bills as they need a trustworthy backup for Jared Cook. He can even stick around longer than Cook with a rookie contract, thus making him a cheaper and more desirable pick.

Rhamondre Stevenson has returned to the New England Patriots, but Ezekiel Elliott being a free agent can pose a problem. The Pats could sign Corum along with a rookie QB, making a dynamic duo who can perform for the team and deliver wins in the long run.

