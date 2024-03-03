WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban embarks on thrilling adventure during all-girls trip to Mexico

Kristen Saban, daughter of legendary coach Nick Saban, is living it up on her all-girls trip to Mexico. The purpose behind her visit is to partake in the wedding festivities of her close friend, Ally Collum.

Kristen, 31, shared glimpses of her exciting adventure on Instagram, treating followers to scenic videos of Cabo San Lucas and stylish snapshots.

However, the highlight of her oceanic adventure was a daring jump off the yacht's roof into the crystal-clear waters. Capturing the exhilarating moment, she captioned the post:

"It's a bird. It's a plane. It's ...MF."

In one striking picture, Kristen flaunted her beach-ready glamor in a cherry red bikini set.

Her Instagram updates provide a visual diary of the stunning landscapes, vibrant moments and, of course, the fearless leap of her Mexican getaway.

Kristen Saban asks EA Sports for 'Nick Saban' favor

Like many college football fans, Nick Saban's daughter too is eagerly anticipating the release of EA Sports College Football 25. However, she stands out by requesting a special favor from the gaming giant.

In a post reshared on her Instagram, Kristen sought an important modification to the game's intro to pay tribute to her legendary father, Nick Saban. With a straightforward caption, she wrote:

"@easportscollege, This is a simple task. Act accordingly."

The original post advocating for the change emphasized the urgency, writing:

"The new @easportscollege NEEDS this intro for the game! MAKE IT HAPPEN @easportscollege."

Winning the SEC championship for the ninth time in his last season, Saban faced a Rose Bowl defeat against Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines, concluding his legendary career.

With her dad leaving the reigns of Alabama, how much will Kristen Saban be involved with the Crimson Tide in the 2024 college football season? Mention your comments below and let us know what you think.

