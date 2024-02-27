WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban goes down memory lane as son James steals the show in Bryant-Denny stadium

Nick Saban mesmerizing the Bryant Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa is a site that no Alabama fan will forget. The former Alabama HC's daughter posted a nostalgic reel on her Instagram stories, rolling back time for the Crimson Tide fans.

She reposted one of her previous uploads on her profile from 44 weeks ago featuring the Alabama legend holding her son James while getting cheered on by the whole Bryant Denny stadium.

While Saban walked back to the sides, he waved towards Kristen's daughter Amelia as she ran to him. The Alabama HC hugged her while holding her brother in his arms and addressing the crowd. Kristen captioned her post,

"When your toddler steals the show 🥲♥️"

The former Alabama coach decided to hang his boots in January 2024. Winning the SEC championship once again, Saban failed to go past Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. The Wolverines went on to win the national championship, defeating the Washington Huskies in the finals.

Nick Saban plays golf with Kristen Saban's son

College football royalty Nick Saban is embracing a more leisurely lifestyle in retirement with plenty of time spent on the golf course.

The 72-year-old coaching legend, who spent 17 iconic years in Tuscaloosa, recently enjoyed playing golf with his grandson James, as captured by his daughter Kristen Saban.

Kristen shared a heartwarming photo of the duo on social media.

"Never would I have imagined that on a random Tuesday in the middle of the day, I get to hang out with my dad. Retirement is bliss," Kristen expressed her joy.

Despite officially stepping back from coaching, Saban remains deeply connected to the Alabama football community. He recently affirmed his commitment to contributing to the sport's growth, emphasizing that Alabama is not just a workplace but a home and family.

Saban's continued presence at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where he maintains an office and serves as an advisor, is a calming assurance for the Crimson Tide faithful.

