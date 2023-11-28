WATCH: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shares joyous moment of Alabama OC on field after Iron Bowl success

It was a game for the ages at the Jordan-Hare as the Alabama Crimson Tide secured a miraculous 27-24 win against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The see-saw battle had both teams holding advantages at different moments, but ultimately, it was the Crimson Tide's comeback that stole the spotlight.

Kristen Saban, who witnessed the heroics of quarterback Jalen Milroe first hand, shared a joyous moment with the team after the game. In a video capturing the celebration, Alabama's athletics relations coordinator, Cedric Burns, showed off his dance moves while celebrating.

In the background of the video, one can spot Kristen Saban, who also had her dancing shoes on, as she celebrated Alabama's thrilling victory. Kristen rocked an all-black outfit with boots and celebrated with the team and staff, highlighting the elation surrounding Alabama's last-minute triumph.

Kristen Saban awestruck by 'Milroe Miracle'

The climax of the game came with just over 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-24, Jalen Milroe orchestrated a stunning play as he connected with wide receiver Isaiah Bond on a 31-yard pass, sealing the win.

Kristen Saban referred to it as the 'Milroe Miracle', in tune with the extraordinary nature of the comeback.

After the game, Milroe talked about the inspiration behind the final pass to Isaiah Bond.

“It’s funny with that moment, I just seen as a repetition from the offseason. My dad and I train constantly through the offseason, and the biggest thing my dad is big on repetition. So I might throw an out route probably 30 times, or a go ball constantly, until it’s perfect, until I can’t miss.

“That was something in the offseason my dad and I just worked on with just throwing every throw on the field until I can’t miss. Until it’s time to move to another throw. And I think that was the biggest thing with my dad, and I think that that truly contributed to the last game throw. And it was just falling back to your level of training.”

Jalen Milroe had an outstanding performance against the Auburn Tiger. He recorded 259 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 107 rushing yards. This was Alabama’s fourth consecutive win in the rivalry, thus propelling them to an 11-1 record.

Nick Saban and his team are now set for a showdown against No. 1 Georgia in the upcoming SEC Championship Game next Saturday.