WATCH: Nick Saban's wife Ms. Terry playfully spoils brunch party with ESPN's College GameDay co-hosts in a latest brand deal

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 16:10 GMT
CFP National Championship - Alabama v Georgia - Source: Getty
Nick Saban's wife Ms. Terry playfully spoils brunch party with ESPN's College GameDay co-hosts in a latest brand deal - Source: Getty

Nick Saban is in his second year with ESPN's "College GameDay." The former Alabama coach appears to be getting along well with his fellow panelists.

On Wednesday, Kirk Herbstreit shared a hilarious Home Depot commercial on Instagram, featuring his GameDay co-hosts.

As part of the story in the commercial, Saban's wife, Ms. Terry, appeared to playfully spoil a brunch party with Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard, despite not being in the scene. However, in a scene, Ms. Terry requested Saban to get her long list of items with the help of his GameDay co-hosts.

Nick Saban, however, made sure that he was able to save the brunch with his GameDay panelists by ordering Ms. Terry's items on the Home Depot app.

"Miss Terry had us working overtime with her list this year 😂 Thankfully, @homedepot’s fast free delivery kept us stocked up so we could actually get it all done. #HomeDepotPartner," Herbstriet captioned his IG post.
Saban won seven national titles during his coaching career. He won six championships at Alabama and one at LSU.

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban opens up on ESPN "College GameDay" co-hosts

Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Getty
Former Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: Getty

On Monday, during his annual Legacy Awards Show, Nick Saban explained why he gets along well with his other "College GameDay" colleagues.

“We are kind of Abbott and Costello up there,” Saban said. “I get that, but I think it’s a good mix of people, you know, on that set. But one thing that Pat has is a great instinct. What people don’t realize is, when we’re doing GameDay, we have 7,000 college students back here, and then we’ve got however many million people watching on TV, and how do you really keep both groups engaged? It’s a real challenge, and he has a great knack for that.
“That’s why he takes his shirt off, he dances, he does things that really shock me, as you can see the expression on my face when some of the things he did, but I really understand why. He’s smart, he’s a really good football person, and he has a great instinct for when to do something that keeps the show going and the people that are there engaged.”
Saban stepped down from his Alabama coaching job in January 2024. He signed a contract with ESPN a month later.

There have been rumors that have linked Saban to return to coaching. However, as things stand, he plans to remain retired.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

