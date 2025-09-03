WATCH: Nick Saban’s wife Ms. Terry playfully spoils brunch party with ESPN’s College GameDay co-hosts in a latest brand deal

Nick Saban is in his second year with ESPN's &quot;College GameDay.&quot; The former Alabama coach appears to be getting along well with his fellow panelists. On Wednesday, Kirk Herbstreit shared a hilarious Home Depot commercial on Instagram, featuring his GameDay co-hosts.As part of the story in the commercial, Saban's wife, Ms. Terry, appeared to playfully spoil a brunch party with Herbstreit, Rece Davis and Desmond Howard, despite not being in the scene. However, in a scene, Ms. Terry requested Saban to get her long list of items with the help of his GameDay co-hosts.Nick Saban, however, made sure that he was able to save the brunch with his GameDay panelists by ordering Ms. Terry's items on the Home Depot app. &quot;Miss Terry had us working overtime with her list this year 😂 Thankfully, @homedepot’s fast free delivery kept us stocked up so we could actually get it all done. #HomeDepotPartner,&quot; Herbstriet captioned his IG post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSaban won seven national titles during his coaching career. He won six championships at Alabama and one at LSU.Former Alabama HC Nick Saban opens up on ESPN &quot;College GameDay&quot; co-hostsFormer Alabama HC Nick Saban - Source: GettyOn Monday, during his annual Legacy Awards Show, Nick Saban explained why he gets along well with his other &quot;College GameDay&quot; colleagues. “We are kind of Abbott and Costello up there,” Saban said. “I get that, but I think it’s a good mix of people, you know, on that set. But one thing that Pat has is a great instinct. What people don’t realize is, when we’re doing GameDay, we have 7,000 college students back here, and then we’ve got however many million people watching on TV, and how do you really keep both groups engaged? It’s a real challenge, and he has a great knack for that.“That’s why he takes his shirt off, he dances, he does things that really shock me, as you can see the expression on my face when some of the things he did, but I really understand why. He’s smart, he’s a really good football person, and he has a great instinct for when to do something that keeps the show going and the people that are there engaged.”Saban stepped down from his Alabama coaching job in January 2024. He signed a contract with ESPN a month later. There have been rumors that have linked Saban to return to coaching. However, as things stand, he plans to remain retired. Also Read: WATCH: Viral video of Jeremiah Smith furious at Julian Sayin for major blunder during Ohio State vs. Texas showdownAlso Read: &quot;Nastiest thing ever heard&quot;: Arch Manning-LeBron James comparison from Steve Sarkisian has CFB fans roasting Texas HCAlso Read: Top 10 Arch Manning memes as Texas QB gets brutally trolled for first incomplete pass vs Ohio State