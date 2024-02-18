WATCH: Ohio State facility surprises Ryan Day’s crew with a special surprise on Valentine’s Day ft. pink pancakes

Ryan Day and the entire Ohio State Buckeyes crew were in for a surprise on the occasion of Valentine's Day. The team facility came up with the idea of a special breakfast meal for the team that featured special pink pancakes. Buckeyes defensive end Caden Davis captured the visuals of the surprise, which went viral on social media.

Feb. 14 is a special day on the calendar, dedicated to love and friendship all around the world. Every college football star celebrated the day in their unique way, some with the teams while others with their loved ones. The Buckeyes staff came up with the idea of themed pancakes, a delicious surprise for everyone.

Watch the video of the Valentine's Day surprise given to Ryan Day and his crew at the Ohio State Buckeyes facility.

The surprise was filmed by Davis, who is also a digital content creator apart from being a freshman defensive end. According to him, the pink chocolate chip pancakes tasted a lot better than the regular ones, though he wasn't sure how they were made.

The Buckeyes enjoyed a solid season in 2023, just losing out on a place in the Big Ten Championship game due to a final-week loss to the Michigan Wolverines. They will hope for revenge against the defending champions next season, and they have big weapons ready in the QB room to help them. But will Coach Day be able to handle the crowded signal caller space?

Ryan Day not worried about a crowded QB room

Buckeyes QB1 Kyle McCord made his way out of the program to transfer to the Syracuse Orange. Still, the QB room in Columbus will be quite crowded for the 2024 season with two returning QBs, a transfer portal newcomer and two new five recruits in the position.

However, head coach Ryan Day isn't worried about the situation and is confident in his ability to spot the traits required in a starter.

“We’ve had the situation before where that room has been crowded, but the cream really rises to the top of this thing. And so we’re going to do everything we can to get as many reps as possible and rely on our experience of seeing quarterbacks over the years and recognizing the traits that it takes to start,” Day said over a week ago.

David Brown and Lincoln Kienholz will be returning for the Buckeyes, who also brought in Will Howard from Kansas State. Air Noland and Julian Sayin are the two five-star recruits coming in as freshmen at the position. It will be up to the experienced eyes of Day and his staff to determine the best player to lead the offense.

