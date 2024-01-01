Pat McAfee absolutely lost it when hearing what “LANK '' really means according to College Gameday host Rece Davis. The acronym is a stable saying from Alabama starting quarterback Jalen Milroe. Milroe and the Crimson Tide will be facing off against John Harbaugh’s Michigan team in the Rose Bowl.

McAfee, whose personality has become the poster child for ESPN’s College Gameday, reacted to Rece Davis expanding on “LANK” by stating, “Let a Naysayer Know.”

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Why “LANK” Jalen Milroe Shirts are Gaining Popularity in Alabama

Quarterback Jalen Milroe stated in the Tuscaloosa News:

“LANK was something we built in the offseason. We came in as one unit to think of a motto to push our team. There was a lot of doubt throughout the offseason. We came together and made that our motto this year.”

Milroe excelled this season, peaking in the Iron Bowl and the SEC Championship against Georgia. He certainly let college football fans know that his side is a championship-caliber team. Alabama will have to defeat Michigan in the Rose Bowl to reach the next level.

Lank also caught the attention of Philadelphia Eagles and former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Expand Tweet

Hurts will be rooting for his Crimson Tide as they play Michigan in the Rose Bowl. He will be hoping Milroe can lead the team to victory as Hurts and the Eagles suffered a loss to the Arizona Cardinals yesterday.

This bond goes both ways as Milroe showed great respect for Hurts when he said:

“Jalen Hurts is my true inspiration. Because through everything, he always kept a smile on his face and a chip on his shoulder. When everybody turned their backs on him, he saw the bigger purpose in his future. And he’s a man of faith. You can’t beat a man that’s a man of faith.”

Expand Tweet