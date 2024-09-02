WATCH: Two LSU fans kick off game day celebrations by playing “NECK” on trumpet at a Vegas casino

LSU fans know how to light up a party, and they didn’t disappoint ahead of the Tigers' clash with USC. Two die-hard LSU fans took over the Mandalay Bay Sportsbook in Las Vegas in true Bayou Bengal style.

They celebrated the game day with a spirited trumpet performance of the team’s iconic anthem “NECK.” Just hours before the Tigers went out at Allegiant Stadium, the impromptu concert had the crowd pumped up and ready to support their team.

Brian Kelly and his team were the favorites in this West Coast matchup, and fans were hoping the Tigers could back up the pregame hype with a win. The Week 1 game against Lincoln Riley’s team started at 7:30 p.m. on ABC, wrapping up college football's opening weekend in style.

As the final notes of “NECK” echoed through the casino, all eyes turned to the game, with LSU fans hoping to carry that same energy into the stadium.

LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans was a rollercoaster ride

The ups and downs in the LSU Tigers vs USC Trojans game had fans in Allegiant Stadium on their feet until the end. The Tigers drew first blood by winning the toss, but the game quickly turned into a gritty back-and-forth battle.

Both teams had a few early missteps, but the Tigers found their groove in the second quarter. Garrett Nussmeier connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Lacy, leveling the score at 7-7. The Trojans were equally up to the task and answered Riley’s men with a field goal. However, Damian Ramos' 45-yard kick ensured the teams were tied 10-10 at halftime.

The Tigers and the Trojans traded leads in the third quarter, with Nussmeier striking again, this time with a 13-yard pass to Aaron Anderson, putting the Tigers up 17-13. USC, however, refused to back down, reclaiming the lead with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Ja'Kobi Lane early in the fourth.

The game was tied 20-20, and with just seconds on the clock, USC’s Woody Marks sealed the deal. He shattered Riley's hopes to start his 2024 campaign on a high note with a 13-yard touchdown run, giving the Trojans a dramatic 27-20 victory.

