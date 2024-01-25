WATCH: University of Michigan bids farewell to $40,000,000 worth Jim Harbaugh as former HC moves to NFL

University of Michigan bid farewell on Wednesday to outgoing coach Jim Harbaugh, who led the Wolverines to their first national title in 26 years, as he makes a move to the NFL, joining the LA Chargers.

In an Instagram reel, Michigan expressed gratitude for Harbaugh's nine years of dedicated service, capturing some of the most memorable moments, including the iconic presentation of the Michigan Helmet to the Pope.

"Thank you Coach Harbaugh and forever Go Blue!" the post's caption read.

His impact on the program has been transformative. He took a struggling Michigan Wolverines team that had missed the playoffs for eight consecutive seasons to a 13-3 record and an NFC championship game in his first season.

Harbaugh, worth $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth, has spent four successful seasons with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

As he steps into the head coaching role with the Chargers, Harbaugh brings his proven track record of turning teams around. The Chargers have been described as disconnected and lacking accountability in recent seasons under Brandon Staley and Tom Telesco.

Why did Jim Harbaugh opt for the NFL?

While the allure of the NFL is evident, Harbaugh's decision to leave after clinching the College Football Playoff national championship sparked speculations. He had the opportunity to solidify his legacy in college football but instead opted for a new challenge on the national stage.

Sibling rivalry could be a driving force behind the move. With brother John Harbaugh's Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship, a potential Super Bowl win might overshadow Jim's recent college success.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy's departure for the 2024 NFL draft could also have been a tipping point. Harbaugh faced the challenge of rebuilding without his star quarterback and maybe wanted to avoid the potential criticism akin to Bill Belichick's post-Tom Brady struggles.

The 60-year-old had a challenging 2023 season marred with controversies. Suspensions from Michigan and the Big Ten, coupled with the sign-stealing scandal, could have led him to seek an exit with the national championship, avoiding a return to a perceived hostile environment.

