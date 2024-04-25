Former Washington Huskies football stars, wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. collaborated for a commercial promoting the Sharpie S-Gel pen ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft (April 25) where they're expected to be first-round picks.

Odunze posted about the pen commercial on Instagram with the caption:

"Tons of sweat, but no bleed... at least not on my pro contract. @Sharpie S-Gel pen delivers a clean, bold signature with no smear, no bleed technology and a sleek design. This pen steps up for all of my big career moments, especially this one! #SharpiePartner #SharpieSGel."

Rome Odunze is ranked the No. 6 overall prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class by Bleacher Report and he recently spoke about the possibility of teaming up with Caleb Williams in Chicago.

"It would be explosive," Odunze said to the Chicago Sun Times. "Honestly, there's a lot of weapons on the field in that offense."

Deion Sanders claims that Michael Penix Jr. is underrated going into the 2024 NFL draft

Michael Penix Jr. had a stellar 2023 season where he threw for the most passes in college football (4,903 yards) on 65.4% completion, resulting in 36 touchdowns and finished second in the Heisman voting while leading the Huskies to the national championship game.

Recently, Colorado coach Deion Sanders stood up for Michael Penix Jr. on X and lashed at the media for ranking him low while making draft analysis.

"I can't stand the way the mainstream media and draft experts have look over, look by & looked pass (sic) MICHAEL PENIX JR," Sanders wrote. "This is ridiculous. This young man had a GREAT year and 1 average game vs the #1 defense in college football. SOMEBODY stand up & tell the Truth plz."

ESPN draft expert Dan Graziano revealed that the New England Patriots, who have the No. 3 pick in the draft, rate Michael Penix Jr. highly and could pick him if they trade down from their pick.

Penix's age will be a factor when NFL executives decide on whether to draft him since he will be 24 at the start of the next NFL season.

His injury history will also count against him having had two ACL injuries (2018 & 2022) during his time at Indiana and a clavicle injury in 2019 that required surgery.

According to CBS Sports, the quarterback is the No. 30 prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft class and will be the fifth quarterback off the board after former Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, reigning Heisman winner Jayden Daniels and J. J McCarthy.