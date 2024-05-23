WATCH: When Eagles QB Jalen Hurts once hit a 600lbs squat during college career with Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts is having a strong career in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. But before his time in Philly began, he was the Oklahoma Sooners QB during his senior year.

While Hurts was only with the Sooners for one season, he appeared to make an impact with his coaches and his teammates. In 2019, Hurts surprised everyone by doing a 600lbs (272 kg) squat in Oklahoma's weight room.

Jalen Hurts began his college football career with the Alabama Crimson Tide under Nick Saban.

Hurts was in contention for the starting quarterback job during his freshman year. He got the role and led the Crimson Tide to the 2016 national championship game.

However, the season didn't end the way Hurts wanted, as Alabama narrowly lost to the Clemson Tigers after a 4th quarter comeback led by QB Deshaun Watson.

In a similar way to his freshman year, Hurts entered his sophomore year again as the starting QB. Alabama made it into the College Football Playoffs and the national championship game, this time against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Hurts had a poor first half in this game and was benched for Tua Tagovailoa, who led the Crimson Tide to victory. The two players shared the starting role in 2018 before Hurts transferred to the Oklahoma Sooners to replace Baker Mayfield.

Jalen Hurts' time with the Oklahoma Sooners

Jalen Hurts' one season with the Sooners was better than any of his seasons with the Crimson Tide.

In his first game, he made 508 yards against the Houston Cougars, setting a new record for a debut quarterback. A couple of weeks later, Hurts made 415 yards against conference rivals, the Texas Tech Red Raiders. In the 2019 season, there were no games where Hurts did not make at least 200 yards.

These strong performances with both his feet and hands gave the Sooners a Big 12 conference title and another appearance in the College Football Playoffs for Jalen Hurts.

However, he didn't win a national championship. The Sooners were demolished by Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.

In total, Hurts' time in college was one of strong performances that were never enough to win a national championship. He was rewarded for his impressive final year at Oklahoma by being picked in the second round of the NFL draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles, Hurts is again showing his athleticism and power, becoming one of the best QBs in the NFC. However, just like in college, he has never been able to win a championship.

