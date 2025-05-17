“We have been desperately looking for that”: Insider lauds Shedeur Sanders for filling massive gap in Cleveland sports

College football insider Jay Crawford praised Shedeur Sanders' mindset ahead of his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft and is currently in the team's minicamp.

Ad

On Friday's episode of the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," Crawford discussed what he believes Sanders needs to do to become the Browns' long-term quarterback. The insider advised the rookie to be ready to play when the opportunity arises during the season.

"Be ready," Crawford said. "Be focused, come in and do your job. I love the bravado too. I love the fact that he says I wanna be that guy. I love that because we've got a lot of quarterbacks here that haven't fully embraced that. We are a city looking for a hero with a cape that plays quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. We desperately have been looking for that forever." [5:46]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

The former Colorado Buffaloes leader is competing against teammates Dillion Gabriel, Joe Flacco, and Deshaun Watson to become the Browns' starting quarterback. If he is named the starter, Crawford wants to see Sanders improve weekly in the upcoming season to determine if he is the long-term option.

"I want to see progression," Crawford said (Timestamp: 7:21). "I want to see leadership. I wanna see somebody take command, and ultimately, I want to see in year one that there's something there to keep investing in. What a wonderful world it would be if next year, with our first-round draft picks, we don't have to take a quarterback."

Ad

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft. They received their second first-round pick after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns in the 2025 NFL draft to acquire Travis Hunter. Sanders hopes to prove that he can be the Browns' long-term quarterback to avoid competing against a rookie next year.

Shedeur Sanders last season with the Colorado Buffaloes

In his senior year, Shedeur Sanders showed his potential to be a top quarterback in the NFL. He was fourth in college football in passing yards last season with 353 completions for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. The former Colorado quarterback also led the team to a 9-4 record and qualified for a bowl game.

Ad

On Dec. 28, 2024, he played his last game with the Buffaloes in their 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Sanders completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns. Despite the loss, he ended his senior year considered one of the best quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL draft.

So far, the rookie has impressed NFL insiders and fans with how he is adjusting to the Browns. He aims to continue to showcase his abilities to start in Cleveland's season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sep. 7.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.