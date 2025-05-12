Grading Jaguars' 2025 Draft: Surprising trade for Travis Hunter, using Caleb Ransaw at safety and more

In the days leading up to the draft, I reported here at Sportskeeda that the Jaguars’ goal was to surround Trevor Lawrence with offensive playmakers. The belief was that they were targeting running back Ashton Jeanty. Then they surprised everyone with the first big trade of the weekend.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars-Travis Hunter Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Jacksonville made a big splash in the early going, swapping the draft’s fifth pick for the second selection owned by the Cleveland Browns to choose Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner is a multi-purpose and versatile prospect who can play on both sides of the ball. Yet more than anything else, he was always graded as the top receiver in the draft, at least on my board. Hunter is a consistent pass catcher who shows big-play skill and run-after-the-catch ability. And while the Jaguars say they’ll use him on both sides of the line of scrimmage, Hunter is another weapon for Lawrence on offense. Yet Jacksonville paid a steep price to move up three spots and draft a non-quarterback, with the Browns netting a second-round pick in this year’s draft as well as the Jaguars’ first pick in 2026. Hunter’s production will consistently be compared to the draft capital Jacksonville gave away to acquire him.

With their next selection, they took Caleb Ransaw in the third round. Jacksonville needs help all over the secondary, and word is that they will use Ransaw at safety; that’s his best position in my opinion, as he’s better facing the action. Ransaw is a terrific athlete with upside, yet he needs work and must finish his game. His streakiness and tendency to disappear for stretches has always concerned me. That’s not the case for Wyatt Milum, also selected in the third round. Lining up at left tackle for West Virginia, he has the size and style to be a starting guard early in his NFL career.

Jacksonville added two more playmakers on Day 3, running backs Bhayshul Tuten in the fourth round and LeQuint Allen in the final frame. The two backs complement each other, as Tuten is an explosive back with terrific speed. He picks his way on the inside, yet he’s fast enough to beat defenders around the perimeter. Allen is better running downhill as well as picking up the difficult yardage. Tuten and Allen are both outstanding pass catchers.

The team addressed the defense, taking linebackers back-to-back in Rounds 4 and 6, drafting Jack Kiser of Notre Dame, then Jalen McLeod from Auburn, respectively.

Kiser is smart, toug,h and consistently productive. He makes plays with his head, but he also ran much faster than anyone thought possible during the combine. Expect Kiser to see a lot of action as a rookie. McLeod is also a hard-charging linebacker who is a bit of a tweener, as he possesses one-gap linebacker size yet middle linebacker speed.

Safety Rayuan Lane III of Navy, another sixth-round pick, is what you’d expect of a player coming from one of the nation’s military academies: smart, disciplined, and very tough. Effective against the run, his best shot will be on special teams.

Jonah Monheim landed just about where I expected, late in the draft. The former left tackle moved to center this season and was solid. He’s intelligent and fundamentally sound, but he must improve his playing strength and prove his arm length, which was just 30.5 inches, won’t hamper him.

Jacksonville signed 22 UDFAs, and a few of them will stick on the roster. Edge rusher Ethan Downs is a perfect fit for the Jaguars’ four-man line, Seth Henigan should have a home as the team’s third quarterback, and Jabbar Muhammad offers potential as a ninth defensive back/special-teams player. Edge rusher Danny Striggow, guard Sal Wormley, and receiver Chandler Brayboy will likely find themselves on the practice squad this fall.

Grade - B: Overall, I believe the Jaguars improved their roster, added playmakers on offense and improved their speed on the scoring side of the ball. I was disappointed they did not come away with a tight end despite having several opportunities, and the price they paid to move up and draft Hunter will be heavily scrutinized in the coming years.

