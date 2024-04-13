"We are heartbroken" Texas A&M-Commerce HC Clint Lozedel opens up on WR Keith Miller's untimely death

The Texas A&M University-Commerce community has been hit by the sudden death of wide receiver Keith Miller. He was found dead in his apartment on April 11 at just 23 years old. The news was confirmed by Lions' head coach Clint Dozodel, who expressed the loss with the following statement:

"We are heartbroken by Keith's unexpected passing.

"Keith was a beloved father, son, teammate, and student-athlete. We extend out deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to his family, friends, teammates, Randall who love him at this very difficult time."

Miller's football journey started with the Colonny High School in Texas, where he secured 106 receptions for 1,856 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He was named first-team all-6A Region I district player twice. Coach Rudy Rangel guided him through his high school career and helped him react top 150 WR in the nation and a top-121 player out of Texas.

Before transferring to Texas, Miller used to play for Colorado, however, he got very little playing time there. After joining the Lions, he was named the team's captain in 2023. Miller contributed 39 receptions for 457 yards and four touchdowns over the last two seasons for the Lions.

The athletic director at Texas A&M Commerce, Jim Curry, released a statement after Miller's death:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Keith Miller.

"The A&M-Commerce community extends its deepest condolences to Keith's family and those who knew and loved him. Words are hard to come by at this moment, but we ask that you keep those impacted by this tragedy in your thoughts and prayers."

USC Trojans' Brendon Rice and Keith Miller were very close friends. Rice took to Instagram to share his grief upon the loss of his friends in a heartfelt message.

"Forever with you brother. Rest in power Keith Issac Miller III."

Keith Miller's girlfriend talks about his psychological health

Keith Miller's girlfriend, Caila Jae, took to Instagram to express her grief through stories and posts.

"I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you. I will never love anyone the way I loved you. see you soon. 4/11."

In another post, she commented about Miller's psychological health:

"I'm only going to address this one time for the sake. I don't want any fake news being spread. Keith was mentally battling something that not me or even his mom could help him with."

With Miller's death, the college football community is sending tributes and love to his family.

