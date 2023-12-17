"We're going to 34 Dive right up that a** in the Rose Bowl" - Ex Michigan OL Taylor Lewan downplays Alabama with bold prediction ahead of CFP showdown

Former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan has stirred the pot ahead of the highly anticipated College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal between Michigan and Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Known for his outspoken nature, Lewan has confidently downplayed Alabama's capabilities, asserting that the Wolverines have nothing to worry about.

Lewan, who played a key role in Michigan's offensive line during his college years, believes that Michigan is better built, tougher, and stronger than the Crimson Tide.

Drawing on his extensive experience in the sport, Lewan expressed his belief that Michigan is "top to bottom" a superior team to Alabama. He even went as far as to say that they are "better coached."

“I have watched the film of USF … I have watched some of these games. Let me tell you right now if you are a Michigan fan, we have nothing to worry about. Michigan is better put together, they are tougher, they are stronger, and we are going to 34 dive right up that a** in the Rose Bowl.”

Via:@Touchdown Alabama

Lewan is a decorated player in Michigan's history with two first-team All-American honors and two Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year awards. He acknowledged his past struggles against Alabama during the 2012 Cowboy Classic.

However, he contends that the 2023 Michigan team is well-prepared to face this version of Alabama. Lewan emphasized the team's statistical prowess, particularly in the third quarter, as evidence of their coaching advantage.

Taylor Lewan's assurance and historical perspective

Taylor Lewan's comments not only express confidence in Michigan's current form but also delve into comparisons with previous years and opponents.

Reflecting on Alabama's past dominance, Lewan admitted to initial concerns when the matchup was announced but quickly dismissed them. He asserted that the current Alabama team is not as formidable as the dynasty he faced earlier.

Taylor Lewan acknowledged Georgia's dominance over Michigan in the 2021 Orange Bowl CFP Semifinal but defended his team's capability by stating they would have beaten the Bulldogs last season.

“Myself, knowing from my past traumas of dealing with Alabama — when Alabama was a dynasty, when they were real — I was like, ‘Damn, like I hope that doesn’t happen again.'"

He also pointed out Georgia's struggles against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, suggesting that a fresher and healthier Georgia would have fared better.

Additionally, the celebrated former OL credited Michigan's third-quarter performances throughout the season.

“If you look at statistically how we do in the third quarter, I think there been three points scored on us in the third quarter the entire season.”

His comparison of the 2023 Michigan team to the Alabama squad that faced South Florida earlier in the season further supports his belief that the Wolverines are well-equipped for success in the Rose Bowl.

