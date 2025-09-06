"We understand what's going to happen": Grambling State HC already gives up hope with his hilarious remarks before Ohio State faceoff

  • home icon
By Arnold
Published Sep 06, 2025 13:54 GMT
Grambling State HC already gives up hope with his hilarious remarks before Ohio State faceoff (Image via gsutigers.com)
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Grambling State Tigers in Week 2 of the 2025 season on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ahead of the game, Grambling coach Mickey Joseph shared a joke on how his team could match the Buckeyes, who are huge favorites in the contest.

“Well, first of all, they got a great band. We have a great band, and we’re going to compete as a band,” Joseph said in a press conference earlier this week. “But, I’m just joking right now.”
also-read-trending Trending

Joseph then discussed how the game could pan out, understanding that Ohio State could put his team to the sword on Saturday.

“We understand what we’re getting into. We understand what’s gonna happen,” Joseph said. “We understand it’s not balanced in the scholarships, not balanced in what they have resources-wise and what we have resources-wise. We all know why we’re playing the game."
Joseph added that his Tigers will aim to make the most of the opportunity to show where they stand in the country against the defending national champions.

“We know, right now, they’re probably going to be number one team in the country. It’s a great opportunity. You know, they’re a well-coached football team. You don’t win games like that, win a national championship on that level and not be good. (Running through people is) what this team is going to do this year, you know, with the talent that they have.
"Like I said, they’re well-coached. Coach Day does a great job with those players because, sometimes, when you have a talented group, they’re harder to coach than a non-talented team. So, he has a talented group, so he’s done a great job with his coaches and with his players to get where they’re at. And they had a great showing against Texas.”
Joseph's Tigers got off to a winning start in the 2025 season, beating Langston 55-7 on Saturday. However, there's a high chance that Grambling State suffers its first loss of the season against the Buckeyes, who beat Texas in Week 1.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Grambling State? TV schedule and live stream details for Week 2 clash

The Ohio State vs. Grambling State matchup will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. Jeff Levering will handle the play-by-play commentary, while Jake Butt will serve as the analyst in the announcers' booth. Brooke Fletcher will report from the sidelines.

Here are the key details for the Ohio State vs. Grambling State Week 2 game:

  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

