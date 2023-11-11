What channel is the Baylor vs Kansas State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

Week 11 of college football is winding down and this clash featuring Baylor vs Kansas is one of the few remaining. These two teams are on complete opposite ends of the spectrum – but both will clearly look to get a win and try to end their regular seasons on a high note.

Baylor is currently 3-6 on the season, close to the bottom of the Big 12 standings. They're on a two-game skid right now after beating Cincinnati last October 22. And yet, there's an air of confidence for the Bears right now even if they're going on the road for this game. That's because they're actually unbeaten away from McLane Stadium. It's just two games, but they need to take any note of positivity they can get.

On the other hand, however, the 6-3 Kansas State Wildcats are unbeaten in five home games. They too have an air of confidence with them heading into this game; perhaps far better than what the Cougars can muster, but that's a story for another time. Either way, the Wildcats recently lost against the mighty Texas Longhorns, so they'll look to bounce back.

What channel is the Baylor vs Kansas State game on?

TV Channel: ESPN+

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN+ will be the broadcast network to air the Baylor vs Kansas State college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Baylor vs Kansas State start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 3:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Baylor vs Kansas State college football matchup is 3:00 p.m. E.T.

Baylor's quarterback situation

Blake Shapen suffered an MCL injury back in September and was out for 2-3 weeks. But since returning, he's logged elite numbers all throughout October and early November as if the injury didn't slow him down too much.

Shapen's most recent performance against Houston saw him tally 263 pass yards on 29-of-37 passes. He also had two touchdowns and an interception in the loss. His last winning performance, for comparison, saw him pass for 316 yards against Cincinnati, going 25-of-42.

For now, there's no recent official word on Shapen's status heading into the Baylor vs Kansas State clash. But expect him to play given his recent outputs.

Kansas State's quarterback situation

Will Howard had his best game of the season so far in the Wildcats' defeat at the hands of Texas. He logged 327 pass yards on 26-of-41 passes in the OT loss, with four touchdowns and one interception.

Overall, he's contributed much to Kansas State's success this season. He's helped the Wildcats be the 15th-highest-scoring team in the nation thus far, but he'll need a bit more help from his squad if he's going to be able to create offensive opportunities.