What channel is the Duke vs. North Carolina game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The Week 11 matchup between Duke and North Carolina pits two teams seeking to maintain their positions in the top half of the standings. There isn't much separating them other than UNC having one less loss, yet several factors may benefit the Blue Devils this time.

Duke is an excellent 5-1 at home, while UNC has split its two road games. It's not as bad as one might think for the Tar Heels, but it could be a factor heading into this game. Still, coach Mack Brown's boys are 7-2 on the season and are the favorites to win.

Both teams are coming off victories and will definitely want to keep their momentum going. A strong end to the regular season is good, after all. So that said, who do you have winning this contest?

What channel is the Duke vs. North Carolina game on?

TV Channel: ACCN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ACCN will air the Duke vs. North Carolina college football game this Saturday. If, for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Duke vs. North Carolina start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 8 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Duke vs. North Carolina college football matchup is 8 p.m. E.T.

Duke quarterback situation

Riley Leonard and Grayson Loftis are two names to consider for Duke's quarterback situation. Leonard is more accomplished, so to speak.

But he and Loftis have alternated a bit during Duke's last few games. Loftis was the most recent top performer in the Blue Devils' win over Wake Forest (86 pass yards on 7-19, one TD, one interception).

As for Leonard, he's actually been nursing an injury that he sustained back in Week 5. So that's the main reason he's not playing to his usual levels lately, giving Loftis and other backup QBs more time on the field. Duke fans shouldn't have high hopes of him playing against UNC, as he's reportedly going to miss more time.

North Carolina quarterback situation

North Carolina's sophomore QB1 Drake Maye continues to impress so far this season, and his team is reaping the rewards. He's been focusing far more on football and has even said he likely won't take part in the school's senior day to let his upperclassmen have their time in the spotlight.

Maye's most recent performance saw him tally 244 pass yards on 16-for-23 with four touchdowns. These numbers are expected for someone of his caliber since he's risen so far up the ranks. He's even considered to be the closest competitor to Caleb Williams' hopes of a second Heisman.

It is safe to say that UNC will not have many issues on the QB side heading into this game.