What channel is LSU’s football game today? TV schedule, streaming options, and more

The LSU vs Mississippi State game will be among the weekend’s most interesting matchups. For one, it’s the first showdown between SEC rivals for the season. Another reason is that the Tigers look to give the Bulldogs their first loss of the year, after coming off a massive win against Grambling.

That said, here’s everything you need to know to catch the game ASAP. All times shown here are Eastern.

What channel is LSU vs Mississippi State on today?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The LSU vs Mississippi State game is live on ESPN. It will also be available on a variety of online streaming platforms, including:

SlingTV (Sports Extra Package)

FuboTV

Hulu+ Live TV

LSU vs Mississippi State Start Time

The game is scheduled to start at 12 P.M. ET.

LSU Injury Report

The current injury report for the LSU Tigers is as follows, as per Sports Illustrated:

TE Mason Taylor (ankle sprain) - questionable

LB Omar Speights - doubtful

These two players will have more than enough backing to fill their absences. This includes LSU’s JUCO TE Connor Gilbreath, whom head coach Brian Kelly might trust to get a few reps in blocking sets.

Mississippi State Injury Report

For the currently undefeated Mississippi State Bulldogs, here are the players included in their injury list (via the Clarion Ledger):

Safety Ja’Kobi Albert - OUT for the season, knee injury

DL Kalvin Dinkins - OUT, return timetable undisclosed

The Bulldogs are more or less in the same ballpark as LSU when it comes to their injury report for today’s game. This means that they could give the Tigers a run for their money and have a good chance to remain undefeated.

Albert was a former Kentucky Transfer who suffered a knee injury during preseason practice.

According to head coach Zach Arnett, they gave him a couple of weeks to recover and see if he could play with a brace. Albert couldn’t make it work and had to undergo a knee operation that put his hopes of playing this season out the window.

As for Dinkins, he was originally listed as a backup to Nathan Pickering, but he didn’t see the field against Arizona. For this game against LSU, he wasn’t part of the depth chart.