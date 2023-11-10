What channel is the Michigan vs Penn State game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The Michigan versus Penn State clash in Week 11 features two CFB powers. Both teams are in the top half of the Big Ten and are looking to further solidify their chances of a conference title. This makes their matchup as one of the most exciting games of the year.

Penn State is on a short two-game winning streak after dropping its contest against Ohio State in close fashion. Even then, they've remained strong all throughout the year and are close to netting another conference title this season. But of course, not if Michigan has something to say about it.

The Wolverines are undefeated for a good reason. They have the top-ranked defense in the entire nation in opp ppg, opp yards-per-game, and opp points-per-play. Aside from that suffocating defense, they're also a consistent top 10 or top 20 offense that can basically get what they want on the other end of the field.

Either way, fans couldn't afford to miss this game. Here's everything to know about how to catch this clash live:

What channel is the Michigan vs Penn State game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Michigan vs Penn State college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Michigan vs Penn State start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 12:00 p.m. E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Michigan vs Purdue college football matchup is 12:00 p.m. E.T.

Michigan's quarterback situation

NFL legend (and Michigan alum) Tom Brady is all praises for J.J. McCarthy, and it's quite deserved for a quarterback of McCarthy's caliber. Controversies about "sign-stealing" aside, McCarthy has been solid for the Wolverines this year and his numbers speak volumes.

His performance against Purdue was his best of the season yet: 335 yards on 24-of-37 attempts. One could say that McCarthy's been impressive because he hasn't had stiff competition (via Yahoo Sports), but Penn State should be more than enough to provide him a challenge aside from Ohio State in their last game of the regular season.

Penn State's quarterback situation

Drew Allar will be having his toughest assignment yet at the hands of Michigan's swarming defense. And in this game, he'll need to bring far more than just an A-game.

Nevertheless, Allar's recent performance against Maryland saw him throw four total TDs and 240 yards. It was one of his best games of the year, but the Terps' defense was far below that of Michigan's. If he really wants to prove his skillset, he'll need to do it in this Michigan versus Penn State clash.

Here's what he had to say about his upcoming adversaries (via Reading Eagle):

“They’re very consistent,” Allar said Tuesday. “They have a lot of talent. They’re pretty rangy. They have pretty long arms. They can be physical with receivers, but they also do a really good job of staying in front of them. They don’t let many guys get past them. They’re really good tacklers, too.”