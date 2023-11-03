The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a rough start to the season, but they appear to be finding their groove. They're now on a three-game winning streak heading into this Nebraska vs. Michigan State matchup, and they're full of confidence.

The Cornhuskers are 5-3 on the season after victories over Purdue, Northwestern, and Illinois. Their three comeback victories have dulled the sting of that crushing defeat at the hands of the Michigan Wolverines. They're heading into Michigan State's home turf to a team that's reeling from the early-season scandal surrounding former head coach Mel Tucker.

The Spartans are 2-6 and are the clear underdogs in this week 10 game. But stranger things have happened, as they always say.

What channel is the Nebraska vs Michigan State game on?

TV Channel: FS1

Livestream: Fubo TV

FS1 will air the Nebraska vs Michigan State college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game live on Fubo TV.

Nebraska vs Michigan State start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 12:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Nebraska vs Michigan State college football matchup is 12:00 PM E.T.

Nebraska quarterback situation

Heinrich Haarberg is the starting quarterback of Nebraska. His numbers aren't eye-popping enough to make anyone take notice, but he gets the job done -- and it's helped the Cornhuskers win five of their first eight games. He's done well enough to replace the injured Jeff Sims.

Haarberg was the best passer against Purdue, tallying 122 pass yards and 22 rushing yards on 6-for-11 passing with two touchdowns. He even helped the team win its last three games. Safe to say, if Haarberg plays well, it bodes well for the Cornhuskers too.

Michigan State quarterback situation

Spartans QB Katin Houser fared well in every single recent loss for the team. He logged 117 passing yards vs. Minnesota while going 12-for-22 from the field overall. He also gained six rushing yards.

Backup Sam Leavitt also saw his share of the action for Michigan State this season. But for now, there's little to indicate him getting the nod to start against Matt Rhule's Cornhuskers come November 4.