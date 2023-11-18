What channel is the Notre Dame vs Wake Forest game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 12 game

Week 12 of college football action continues with this clash featuring Notre Dame vs Wake Forest. The Fighting Irish are heavy favorites in this game against the Demon Deacons, even if they did lose their latest contest versus Clemson.

Notre Dame remains the best FBS Independent team with a 7-3 record, with no one else in-conference coming even close. Their record includes a massive win over USC in October, where they thrashed the Trojans and held Caleb Williams to under 200 passing yards for the first time ever this season.

They're going up against a Wake Forest team that hasn't found its groove all year. The Demon Deacons are well below .500 with a 4-6 win-loss record, which puts them at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast conference. They've also lost three straight games in total, and are heading into Notre Dame Stadium with a paltry 1-3 record on the road.

What channel is the Notre Dame vs Wake Forest game on?

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Livestream: Fubo TV

NBC/Peacock will be the broadcast network to air the Notre Dame vs Wake Forest college football game. If for some reason, you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Notre Dame vs Wake Forest start time

Date: November 18

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Notre Dame vs Wake Forest college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Notre Dame quarterback situation

Sam Hartman continues his stellar play for the Fighting Irish, and no one expects him to show a dip in his performance against his old team.

His most recent game, a loss to Clemson, saw him tally 146 pass yards on 13-30 attempts. This also comes with two interceptions. It's perhaps one of his relatively quieter games of the season, which could be a testament more to the Tigers' defensive gameplan than his own skillset.

Things should be a bit easier for Hartman when going up against Wake Forest's defense this time around. The Demon Deacons never crack the top 50 in the nation in six out of seven major team defense stats (via TeamRankings). As such, things could be far more straightforward for Hartman in this game, letting him create.

Wake Forest quarterback situation

Mitch Griffis was hailed as the best QB to fill the shoes of Hartman, and for a good portion of the season, he did live up to the mantle. But Griffis suffered an injury earlier this season and was only back in action for Wake Forest's game against Florida State.

On the other hand, Michael Kern saw the field in the Demon Deacon's most recent game versus NC State over Griffis. Against the Wolfpack, Griffis only tallied this split: 19 pass yards on 2-3 attempts, getting sacked three times. Kern, on the other hand, had 137 pass yards on 14-of-26 attempts, with one touchdown and an interception each.

That said, don't be surprised if Wake Forest switches liberally between Griffis and Kern come game day.