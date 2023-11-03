What channel is the Oregon vs Cal game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 10 game

Coming into this Oregon vs Cal college football tussle, the Ducks are an overwhelming favorite with a 7-1 record and every bit of confidence in the world. The Golden Bears, on the other hand, are looking for answers to their troubles at this point with a paltry 3-5 record.

But to take nothing from Cal this season, they were able to hang with USC in their last game and lost by a single point: 49-50, which was the result of a failed two-point attempt late in the game. Furthermore, the Golden Bears' offense is actually quite good courtesy of offensive coordinator Jake Spavital, with the team scoring 32.2 ppg – the first time they averaged over 30 since 2016.

On the side of Oregon, they're coming off two straight wins over Washington State and Utah after falling to the Washington Huskies. They're facing what could be a clearly overmatched defense from Cal, and there's a good chance that head coach Dan Lanning could see his squad light up the scoreboard like the Fourth of July.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What channel is the Oregon vs Cal game on?

TV Channel: P12N

Livestream: Fubo TV

SECN will be the broadcast network to air the Oregon vs Cal college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Oregon vs Cal start time

Date: Saturday, November 4

Kickoff time: 5:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Oregon vs Cal college football matchup is 5:30 PM E.T.

Oregon quarterback situation

Bo Nix is the feather on the cap of what is very well one of the most explosive offenses in the nation. The Heisman hopeful is leading the fifth-best passing attack in the nation with his 2,337 pass yards on a sky-high 78.3 CMP%. He himself had 248 pass yards on 24-31 passing in the Ducks' recent win over Utah.

There's more than enough indication that he'll be having his way against Cal's defense, which is one of the worst this season.

Cal quarterback situation

Many have been surprised by how well Fernando Mendoza has been performing as QB1 this season. However, there is a bit of doubt about his status heading into this Oregon vs Cal matchup, as he suffered a major hit in the last game against USC (via Covers).

That said, don't be surprised if erstwhile starter Sam Jackson V or Ben Finley see more action against the Ducks.