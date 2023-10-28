What channel is the Tennessee vs Kentucky game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 9 game

Heading into this game, both the Vols and the Wildcats have identical 5-2 win-loss records. The thing is, these two teams are looking for bounce-back wins. Tennessee is coming off a bit of a second-half meltdown against Alabama, and Kentucky has lost two straight games after starting 5-0.

Vols fans can expect their team to seek vengeance after the sad setback in Tuscaloosa. And they should because the Wildcats are not going to take this game lightly. Even though Kentucky has dropped two straight games, they remain a threat. This is especially true given that the game will be played on the Wildcats' turf.

If you want to catch the Tennessee vs Kentucky game for Week 9, here's everything you need to know about it.

What channel is the Tennessee vs Kentucky game on?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: Fubo TV

ESPN will be the broadcast network to air the Tennessee vs Kentucky college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also watch the game via live stream on Fubo TV.

Tennessee vs Kentucky start time

Date: Saturday, October 28

Kickoff time: 7:00 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for Saturday's Tennessee vs Kentucky college football matchup is 7:00 PM E.T. It's just at the right hour of the night if you're a Vols or Wildcats fan, so have at it!

Tennessee quarterback situation

For the Vols, starting QB Joe Milton is doing well on the field. This was quite evident in his most recent performance against the mighty Alabama Crimson Tide, even though they lost the game.

Against the Tide, Milton logged 271 pass yards and went 28-for-41 from the field, with two touchdowns. He also had 59 rushing yards to go along with it. Safe to say, these numbers are regular for the Tennessee starting QB, and head coach Josh Heupel has to be happy with Milton's performance thus far.

For the season, Milton's spread is as follows: 140-for-223 (62.8 CMP%) 1,535 total yards. Expect him to have another outstanding performance against Kentucky's defense. Now, if the Vols could just extend their excellent play to the entire game rather than just the first half, they'd be fine. They certainly wouldn't want a repeat of that second-half meltdown against Nick Saban and Alabama.

Kentucky quarterback situation

The Wildcats had dropped two straight games entering this Tennessee vs Kentucky battle, including one against back-to-back champs Georgia. Even with those two losses, starting quarterback Devin Leary has performed admirably.

In the game against Missouri, Leary's stats were as follows: 14 completions out of 27 attempts, 120 passing yards (51.9% completion rate), two touchdowns, and two interceptions. His performance against Georgia wasn't as impressive, as he only completed 10 passes out of 26 attempts for 128 yards (38.5% completion rate).

However, it's worth noting that the Wildcats were struggling during that game and were being outplayed by their opponents.

If Kentucky hopes to come out with a win on their home turf, Leary needs to bring his A-game to snap his team's current two-game skid.