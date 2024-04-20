What channel is the USC spring game today? When, where & how to watch the Trojans' practice matchup

The annual USC Trojans spring game will pit the Trojans' defense against the offense.

What channel is the USC spring game today?

The USC Trojans spring game will air on the Pac-12 Network with J.B. Long and Yogi Roth calling the game. It can also be streamed on Fubo.

What time is the USC spring game today?

The USC Trojans spring game will start at 3 p.m. ET on April 20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Players to watch for the Trojans spring game today

All eyes will be on quarterback Miller Moss. He will attempt to replace former Heisman-winning QB Caleb Williams who departed for the NFL Draft.

Moss showed immense potential with a six-touchdown breakout game against the Lousiville Cardinals in the Holiday Bowl. His performance made Trojans fans more comfortable heading into the season.

Riley affirmed his confidence in the quarterback after spring training.

“Not just the way he (Moss) played that night but really handled those six weeks, felt extremely confident in that,” Riley said, “and really felt like there was not much of a need to really pursue anybody that was older.”

Quarterback Jayden Maiava was also recruited from the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. He will offer stiff competition to Moss, with Riley declaring it an open battle for the BQ1 spot.

“I think there’s two starter-level players in that room,” Riley said. “We’re gonna let those guys duke it out. That’s kind of what it’s all about.”

Lincoln Riley seeks to shore up Trojans' defense

Last year, the Trojans, under coach Lincoln Riley, were a brilliant offensive team. However, the defensive side led to a disappointing 8-5 record after being one of the teams fancied to make it to the college football playoffs.

Finally, Riley got rid of defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, whom he'd recruited from the Oklahoma Sooners when he left the program for the USC job. This year, he has hired former UCLA Bruins D.O, D’Anton Lynn to fix the defensive deficiencies.

Perhaps the biggest win for the Trojans' defense was not losing defensive lineman Bear Alexander. He was recently linked to a move in the transfer portal.

How long is the Trojans spring game?

The USC Trojans spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will last between an hour and 45 minutes and two hours.