What channel is the Utah vs Washington game on? When, where & how to watch the Week 11 game

The still-undefeated Washington Huskies and the 7-2 Utah Utes are facing off in this Week 11 game to see which squad falls on its face first. But the thing is, Utah is a little further down the ladder from Washington than they would like. And a win in this game could significantly bolster their momentum heading into the CFP.

Fresh off a 55-3 destruction of Arizona State, the Utes are heading into the Husky Stadium to face an extremely dangerous team. Washington's team offense is in the top five in points per game and yards per game (4th), then points per play and yards per play (2nd). Perhaps one of the few silver linings for Utah is the Huskies' sub-par defense relative to their offense, which they could exploit.

Next up. Heading into this Utah vs Washington clash, the Huskies' recent win over the USC Trojans is more or less a precedent. They're in the midst of the second-longest active winning streak in college football right now, and no one has been able to stop them. One could argue that the only good teams they've beaten are the Trojans and the Oregon Ducks, but that's a topic for another time.

That said, here is a guide to catching Utah vs Washington – one of the most highly anticipated games of CFB's Week 11 – live.

What channel is the Utah vs Washington game on?

TV Channel: FOX

Livestream: Fubo TV

FOX will be the broadcast network to air the Utah vs Washington college football game this Saturday. If for some reason you can't catch it there, you can also stream the game on Fubo TV.

Utah vs Washington start time

Date: Saturday, November 11

Kickoff time: 3:30 PM E.T.

The official kickoff time for the Utah vs Washington college football matchup is 3:30 PM E.T.

Utah's quarterback situation

Bryson Barnes has had a stellar year for the Utes this season. His recent performance against the Sun Devils saw him net four touchdowns and 161 pass yards (56 rushing), going 19-for-28 from the field. But despite his performance and his team's win-loss record, analysts predict it could be tough for Utah to contend in the CFP.

The Utes are at the bottom of the top half of an extremely stacked conference, which is why not even their 7-2 record inspires hopes of contention. Nevertheless, one should never take Barnes' skillset and talent for granted as he has been named a semi-finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy this year (via KSL Sports).

Washington's quarterback situation

There are almost not enough words to say for Michael Penix Jr. and his role in this devastating Huskies offense. Either way, Washington needs to squeeze as much as they can from him as he is well on his way to the NFL next year, making this year an all-or-nothing affair for the CFP hopes.

Here's something that fans (specifically USC fans) might find surprising: Penix Jr. is now the favorite to win the Heisman over Caleb Williams this season (via FOX Sports). Much of this is due to the Huskies' win over the Trojans last time out.