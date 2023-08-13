Colleen Crowley broke up with Johnny Manziel some years ago but the aftermath of their split has been barely discussed. Colleen distanced herself from the public eye but chose to speak briefly to NY Post in 2018.

During the interview, Colleen opened up about her past and the shifts in Manziel's behaviour remained the highlight. However, after almost half a decade now, Colleen has moved on and is garnering love and support from the public.

Speaking to the NY Post in 2018, Crowley said that she has found new beginnings alongside her partner, a Wall Street banker. She has moved to NYC and is now actively pursuing opportunities in marketing and event planning while remaining an activist against domestic violence.

“Immediately after [an assault] you feel so powerless — you’re stripped of your dignity, your self-worth,” Crowley said in the interview adding, “Trying to get back to that place where you really know yourself is a journey.”

She chose to share her story as a source of inspiration for other women who may be entangled in abusive relationships.

“I will never have closure. I will never publicly get an apology,” she said. “That’s really hard, being so close to someone and you both knowing what happened.”

However, against the common belief that she is very active on social media, merely a few photos from her modelling days could be spotted online. Most accounts have been deleted which contain the history and images shared by Colleen and her ex-boyfriend Johnny Manziel.

Troubled history between Johnny Manziel and his ex-girlfriend Colleen Crowley

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, Colleen Crowley, several times during their relationship.

Colleen claimed that Manziel forcibly treated her, often resorting to violent threats and actions. Numerous incidents, including reportedly involving a scuffle at Hotel ZaZa, were reported by her.

Reporting violence against Colleen Crowley

Following the incident at the hotel, a Tarrant County judge issued a protective order, citing concerns of family violence. The case was subsequently closed by police, with no charges filed against Manziel.

However, the incident has cast further doubt on Manziel's NFL future and raised concerns about his well-being. The couple also parted ways and Colleen Crowley is certainly making her life better.

Colleen's story of choosing to raise a voice against it and keep striving to help women caught up in a similar fashion remains truly inspiring.